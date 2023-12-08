This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Nickelodeon's upcoming football telecasts and Garmin's new cycling trainer.

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Set for Double Dose of Slime with Telecasts of Super Bowl LVIII and Nickmas Game on Nickelodeon

CBS Sports' Nate Burleson and Play-by-Play Announcer Noah Eagle to be Joined in the Booth by Iconic Animated Characters--SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star , Sandy Cheeks and Larry the Lobster to Call Super Bowl LVIII.

StubHub Releases 2023 Year in Live Experiences Report: Women Make History Across Music and Sports

"Looking back on sports, we saw dominant players and personalities drive interest and demand for teams and leagues - from the Kelce brothers at the Super Bowl to Coach Prime in Colorado and even Taylor Swift ," said Cris Miller , chief business officer, StubHub.

Pop-Tarts® Puts 1 Million Toaster Pastries* on the Line in Unforgettable Football Game Day Experience - Get Ready for Wild Predictions and Crazy Good Fun

With Prop-Tarts, fans can guess What will be dumped on the winning coach's head? and Who will take the first bite of the first-ever Edible Mascot?. Because when Pop-Tarts tackles College Football, no rituals are safe from Crazy Good flavor.

Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar Named Presenting Sponsor of the 5th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports™ Honoring Sandra Douglass Morgan, Nicole Lynn , Nikki Fargas , and Stacey Allaster

Taylor Rooks , journalist and broadcaster with TNT Sports and Amazon's Thursday Night Football, returns for a second consecutive year as Event Host. This event held annually celebrates some of the most influential women in sports.

Motivation Enters the Chat: Strava Introduces Messaging Feature

Based on the platform's research revealing that athletes perform better together, Strava introduces an efficient avenue for athletes to coordinate adventures, connect for inspiration or tips, share their journey, and more—all within a unified platform.

STARRY® and NBA® 2K24 Give Players A Leg Up on The Competition with New Combo & Locker Codes Available at Pizza Hut®

Starting December 5 , when players order the NBA® 2K24 STARRY® combo, which includes the choice of any Pizza Hut Melts® and 20 oz. crisp, clear, refreshing, lemon-lime flavored STARRY, they will score a Locker Code for NBA® 2K24*. Once players redeem their NBA Locker Code in NBA® 2K24, they will have access to in-game apparel and MyPLAYER skill boosts for 10-games.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Becomes Official Sporting Goods Retailer of Notre Dame Athletics in Multi-Year Partnership

Fans will benefit from exciting in-game giveaways and promotions, exclusive hospitality experiences, and sweepstakes. There will also be a variety of appearances from Notre Dame coaches, student-athletes, and cheerleaders at the DICK'S store in the South Bend area.

Meta-Stadiums Teams Up with AI-Metaverse Company MeetKai and FIFA Licensed Match Agent to Launch the Ultimate Soccer Universe

The Meta-Stadium will deliver an entirely new dimension of excitement to soccer enthusiasts by transporting fans into a virtual realm where they can watch matches with select professional clubs and FIFA teams.

X-Golf America Announces Golf Icon John Daly as New Brand Ambassador

"I love to grip it and rip it, so X-Golf venues are ideal for me to instantly and accurately get my distances," said John Daly . "Couple that with saddling up to the bar for a John Daly cocktail and some great food and you've found a perfect hang."

Female Student-Athletes File Title IX Sex Discrimination Class Action Against University of Oregon

Thirty-two female student-athletes filed a detailed sex discrimination class action over 100 pages long against the University of Oregon for depriving women of equal treatment and benefits, equal athletic aid, and equal opportunities to participate in varsity intercollegiate athletics in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

MAVTV Unveils Relaunch: Deeper Storytelling Humanizing Motorsports, New Platforms, Expanded Distribution, Programming Shifts Highlight New Strategy

The revamped network will expand with diversified content across multiple platforms, including more exclusive live racing from across the globe (such as Formula Drift, Trans Am, Endurocross and Arenacross), more fan-favorite build/automotive enthusiast shows and documentary programs.

Garmin unveils the Tacx NEO 3M : A powerful indoor smart trainer with multidirectional movement

The newest indoor smart trainer adds integrated motion plates to let cyclists enjoy a more comfortable and realistic ride. The Tacx NEO 3M also builds on its innovative electromagnetic motor braking system to deliver a virtual flywheel that allows cyclists to experience the feeling of riding on different road types and even downhill.

