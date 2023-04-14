This Week in Sports News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the launch of the Kentucky Derby in the metaverse.

Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy Draft 32 Passionate Fans into Their "Inner Circle" to Champion Every Team Represented in the 2023 NFL Draft

Representing each of the 32 NFL teams in the Draft Theater, fans selected to the "Draft Inner Circle" will get a VIP seat to cheer on their team's picks.

"Think Like a Player" Takes on New Meaning as FanDuel Partners with Charles Barkley for NBA Playoff Ad Campaign

In partnership with NBA Analyst and legend Charles Barkley , "Think Like a Player" will introduce the world to a deepfake-generated version of a young Barkley from the 1990's, dubbed " Young Chuck ." Barkley will encourage FanDuel users to think like a player when placing wagers on the platform.

Jon Rahm Prepares for Winning The 2023 Masters Using Full Swing Technology

Jon Rahm took home his second major championship in style, winning the 2023 Masters with an amazing come from behind victory after using Full Swing's entire suite of technology.

Eskute Officially Lands in US Market with Five e-Bike Products

The company hopes these five new bikes, covering electric mountain bike, city commuter e-bike, fat tire electric bike, and folding electric bike categories, will better meet the mobility solution

needs of North American users.

Improve every day with the new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series GPS cycling computers from Garmin

The advanced yet compact cycling computers add dynamic performance insights, advanced mapping capabilities, solar charging, and more to help cyclists ride smarter and train harder.

Over 200 MLB Stars and Coaches Stand with the Players Alliance to Honor Jackie Robinson

In ongoing efforts to increase access and opportunities for Black communities in every aspect of the game of baseball, The Players Alliance (TPA) will partner with over 200 MLB players and coaches, including Mookie Betts , Byron Buxton , Patrick Corbin , JP Crawford, Lucas Giolito , Clayton Kershaw , Matt Olson , Dansby Swanson , Taijuan Walker, and Christian Yelich , in honor of Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2023 .

Third Time Entertainment Launches Multi-Year Agreement with Churchill Downs to Bring the Kentucky Derby to the Virtual World

"Our technology is revolutionizing the way that fans experience horse racing, and we believe that this partnership will help to bring the sport to a whole new generation of fans."

Premier League Taps Oracle Cloud to Provide Fans with New Insight into Player Milestones

Built with responsive web design and leveraging game data from Stats Perform, the dashboards enable Premier League fans to better understand and analyze the on-pitch performance of their favorite players on nearly any device.

Tony Petitti Named Seventh Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference

The former deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of Major League Baseball brings thirty-plus years of sports business experience to the role.

Taste of the NFL Increases Access to 100 Million School Meals, Supporting GENYOUth's Mission to Foster Nutrition Security Among Students Nationwide

The collective impact of the Taste of the NFL philanthropic event totaled $1.8 million , which will benefit 700 schools and 385,000 students.

Coalition of Utah Leaders Launch Campaign to Bring Major League Baseball to Salt Lake City

"We believe in the power of sports to elevate and unify communities," said Gail Miller , co-founder and owner of the Larry H. Miller Company. "Larry and I risked everything to acquire the Utah Jazz, and it was a tremendous honor to ensure it thrived as a model franchise. We now have an opportunity to welcome Major League Baseball to Utah and invite all Utahns to join us in this effort."

Henry Repeating Arms Reveals First Revolvers, .360 Buckhammer Rifles, and More

Henry Repeating Arms, one of America's leading gunmakers, is pleased to introduce a slew of new products, including the company's first foray into the world of wheel guns, the first-ever rifles available for the .360 Buckhammer straight wall cartridge, and a highly-anticipated overhaul to its flagship series of brass-framed centerfire lever action rifles.

New Pickleball Channel, PickleTV, Now Streaming on Amazon's Prime Video and Amazon Freevee

PickleTV is the only streaming channel dedicated to pickleball 24/7, and where pickleball spectators and fans can tune in for a variety of pickleball content from multiple leagues that highlight a variety of athletes.

