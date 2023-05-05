This Week in Sports News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a matchup of Manchester United and Arsenal in the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Manchester United to Face Off Against Arsenal in Historic Matchup at MetLife Stadium July 22

Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the most famous and successful clubs in English football, with 114 major trophies between them and a long history of thrilling and intensely competitive encounters. However, they have never played each other before in the U.S. This match will offer fans an unprecedented opportunity to witness the storied rivalry between these powerhouse clubs in action.

Planet Fitness Invites Teens to Work Out for Free All Summer Long from May 15 - August 31

In its third year, High School Summer Pass continues to offer high schoolers a way to stay active during the summer months in a fun, safe, and Judgement Free environment.

11th Hour Racing Hosts Film Screening in Collaboration with Protect Our Winters

Shaped by Water comprises a short art film with an original score by Grammy Award-winning sound designer and composer Todd Hannigan and a documentary highlighting humans' intricate connection to all forms of water.

The American Kennel Club National Agility Championship Leaps Onto ESPN2

"Agility is a high-energy competition, and we can't wait for ESPN viewers to get a front row seat to the action," said Carrie DeYoung , Director of Agility. "The best of the best competed, so it will be thrilling to watch."

L.L.Bean Goes "Off the Grid" for Mental Health Awareness Month, Partners with Mental Health America and Strava to Encourage Time Outside

Studies have shown spending time outdoors – whether in green spaces like parks or forests, blue spaces such as near lakes, rivers and coastlines, or even in urban environments – has significant mental health benefits, including greater creativity, lower levels of stress, increased self-esteem and reduced anxiety.

Bank of America Awards Negro Leagues Baseball Museum $1M Grant for New Facility This funding will enable the NLBM to provide the latest state of the art technology that will be used to promote diversity, inclusion, and equity through the lens of America's unsung baseball heroes who overcame tremendous social adversity to play baseball.

World Rugby Welcomes Gallagher as Official Partner of Women's Rugby, WXV and Rugby World Cup 2025

New multi-year global partnership represents Gallagher's commitment to help grow participation in women's rugby and improve the pathway for women at elite levels of the sport.

Purina and St. Louis CITY SC Introduce New, Dedicated Dog-Friendly Space In CITYPARK for Fans and Their Furry Friends to Catch All of the Action

With sweeping views of CITYPARK, the Purina Club features four loges, each with space to accommodate two dogs and four humans. The space is the first permanent and dedicated pet-friendly section in an MLS stadium.

Athletx Sports Group and SquadLocker Partner on Custom Team Apparel for Diamond Sports Brands

This new partnership with SquadLocker brings custom online team apparel to all of the Athletic Sports Group brands. Athletic Sports Group players, coaches, and fans will be able to take advantage of SquadLocker's groundbreaking e-commerce software and single-unit fulfillment services allowing for quick turnaround of customized apparel with the convenience of ship-to-home individual delivery.

Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting Partners with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory

"I can't tell you how excited I am to have SeventySix Capital as a partner with LXF as we grow into an international brand," says Shawne Merriman , founder of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. "I brought the same attitude, dedication, and energy I had on the NFL field to the sport of MMA with Lights Out Xtreme fighting. For that reason, growth is the essential next step."

Orangetheory Fitness Teams Up with Golden Globe Winner and New Mom Gina Rodriguez to Champion the Global Fitness Brand's "Mother's Other Day" Movement

The company is declaring Monday, May 15, 2023 , as Mother's Other Day. To celebrate this Mother's Day "take two," participating Orangetheory studios nationwide will offer new and existing members a free class to ensure that moms can take at least 60 minutes for themselves that day.

59FIFTY Day Celebrates Global Influence of New Era's Iconic Cap

New Era Cap will release special caps in the week leading up to 59FIFTY Day ( May 9 ) in celebration of the iconic 59FIFTY. The releases will include New Era branded headwear, pins and clips along with special releases of retro 1954 designs, reflecting the year the 59FIFTY was invented and featuring select MLB, NFL and NBA teams.

Híjole! Named Official Tequila Of New York Mets, Further Establishing The Brand Alongside Major Sport Teams

Through this partnership, two new Híjole!-branded bars have opened at Citi Field and visitors will be able to order Híjole! Tequila throughout the stadium, just in time for the New York Mets game on Cinco de Mayo.

Read more of the latest sports-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNsports on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. and Planet Fitness.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-sports-news-13-stories-you-need-to-see-301816596.html

SOURCE PR Newswire