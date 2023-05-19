This Week in Sports News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new ballpark coming to the Las Vegas Strip and new VR coaching tech for baseball players.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Bally's, GLPI And The Oakland Athletics Reach Transformational Agreement Enabling State-of-the-Art Ballpark On The Las Vegas Strip

The ballpark is expected to welcome more than 2.5 million fans and visitors annually, and will be a one-of-a-kind asset for the Las Vegas Strip, providing a range of benefits to the site.

High School Summer Pass™ is in Session: Planet Fitness Welcomes Teens to Work Out for Free All Summer Long Starting May 15

A national study commissioned by Planet Fitness this April found that while 60 percent of teens haven't made their health and fitness a priority over the past 12 months, more than four in five (84 percent) feel that there's never been a better time than now to focus on their health.

Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, Veterans Launch Therapeutic Bike Ride Across the Country on Great American Rail-Trail

The riders began their journey at the eastern endpoint of the Great American Rail-Trail, RTC's flagship project to connect a cross-country, multiuse trail, and will conquer 3,700 miles before reaching their ultimate finish in La Push, Washington , later this summer.

Ball Park® Buns is Giving Fans A Chance to Win Tickets to the Little League Baseball® World Series Championship Weekend

The prize package, valued at $15,000, includes four passes to the LLBWS Championship Weekend in Williamsport, PA, roundtrip airfare, a three-night hotel stay, a $500 gift card towards the Little League Official store, a tour of the Little League International complex, World of Little League® Museum, and more.

Top NBA Prospect Scoot Henderson Forms Family and Athlete Enterprise in Groundbreaking Strategic Alliance with Stephen Curry

"I truly admire that we share a common interest and commitment to promoting equity and access for athletes through youth sports and empowering the next generation. As I look towards the future of the NBA and the broader world of sports, Scoot embodies the next evolution of the game over the years, demonstrating the importance of playing for something greater than oneself," Curry said.

Nitro Circus Ready to Raise the Roof with Explosive 20th Anniversary Tour

This tour will electrify live audiences from coast to coast as Nitro Circus runs it back, celebrating two decades of record-breaking thrills, death-defying spills and side-splitting shenanigans. Every night an elite roster of top riders will throw down and fans can also look forward to special guest visits from various Nitro legends at every tour stop.

Omdia research finds 90% of US sports fans engage with football, but fans need 3 streaming services minimum for comprehensive NFL game coverage

Sarah Henschel , Principal Analyst at Omdia, commented: "Sports is one of the last things keeping consumers tied to their pay TV subscriptions. Now that YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket and Apple's MLS Season Pass have become fully available with streaming regardless of location, the pressure is on for all leagues to create streaming offerings that aren't filled with frustrating blackouts."

Baseball United Selects Mumbai as Its First Franchise

The franchise will be the first professional baseball team in the history of both India and the broader GCC and South Asian region. The team's name will be Cobras, a creature revered for its strength, agility, and resolve, and admired within Hindu teachings and culture.

Valhallan Levels Up the Summer Fun With Virtual Esports Summer Camps, Plans To Give Away 100 Camps For Free

Featuring popular titles, including Fortnite®, Minecraft®, Rocket League®, and Valorant®, Valhallan's Virtual Summer Camps allow participants to get better at the games they enjoy in a fun, safe, and social way – all from the comfort of their homes.

Teqball USA Secures Year 2 Programming Agreement with ESPN Ajay Nwosu, President of the US National Teqball Federation and CEO of Teqball USA , said, "We are delighted to continue working with ESPN to showcase the best players in the world, to enable fans nationwide to tune in to our tournaments and introduce our newest sport, Teqvoly, to the ESPN audience."

Chuck E. Cheese and Hendrick Motorsports Announce National Collaboration and Licensing Program with Shared IP

The two-year collaboration will offer existing and new fans of auto racing and Chuck E. Cheese more reasons to interact with Hendrick Motorsports and characters across new mediums. These integrated efforts were developed for fans all around the world to bring families together to share memorable entertainment and celebrate a shared passion for racing.

MOGL, Alkeme Health to Provide Mental Health Resources for College Athletes

The partnership aims to address the critical issue of mental health in college sports, an area often overlooked despite the physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges that student-athletes face daily.

WIN Reality Launches New VR Baseball Coaching

This new offering is designed to provide direct, personalized coaching and analysis for young baseball and softball players to improve their hitting performance in real-time in an immersive VR environment.

Read more of the latest sports-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNsports on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-sports-news-13-stories-you-need-to-see-301829148.html

SOURCE PR Newswire