This Week in Sports News: 13 Stories You Need to See

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay and Beverages Brands Team Up with NFL Icons and Legends to Celebrate Kickoff with "Unretirement" Campaign

The star-studded TV commercial brings current and former NFL players Tom Brady , Julian Edelman , Dan Marino , Randy Moss , Jerry Rice , Emmitt Smith , and Josh Allen – PepsiCo's newest athlete – together to spotlight the joy of watching football when delicious Frito-Lay snacks and PepsiCo beverages are served.

Promoting Equality: Women in Sports - Arin Wright photographed by Thomas Chadwick

Female athletes often face systemic inequalities, pay disparities, limited exposure, and reduced sponsorship opportunities. And a topic that is rarely touched on is the challenge of starting a family.

LG Electronics USA Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the New York Yankees

Fans visiting Yankee Stadium can experience for themselves LG's award-winning OLED 4K Smart TVs in the LG OLED Sports Lounge, featuring in-game coverage on 13 large screen OLED TV's. LG is also launching the Life's Good Sweepstakes giving fans a chance to win prizes including an 83-inch LG OLED evo TV. The sweepstakes runs through October 1, 2023 .

ClashTV Announces First Ever 'Clash Cup,' Streaming Live August 30th

The four titans of NYC streetball will compete for a $25,000 cash pool and will also include a dunk contest, and live music by DJ Zookeeper. The event will also include a live appearance by ClashTV's new Streetball Commissioner Fat Joe.

"Fan Out Loud" by Rocking Your College Gear with School Pride to Celebrate the 19th Annual College Colors Day

College Colors Day encourages college fans across the country to show their school spirit by wearing their favorite college apparel on a single day.

17th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS Returns to Iconic Oceanside Pier Sept. 22-24, 2023 with World-Class Professional Surfing and a Free Music Festival

The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 140 of the world's top pros scheduled to compete. Admission to the event is free.

Google Cloud and FOX Sports to Transform Viewer Experiences with Generative AI

Taking advantage of Google Cloud's gen AI technology through Vertex AI Vision, FOX Sports is able to quickly search footage from more than 1.9 million videos and produce new content in near real-time to delight and engage its global audiences.

SKINS Brings Popular Golf Betting Games to iOS and Android

It uses GPS to locate nearby players and courses, guides players through wagers and game options, calculates players' course handicaps, simplifying score entry and bet accounting for the math-weary.

MetaMedia Named Exclusive Livestreaming Partner for ESPN and Theater Sports Network Partnership to Livestream NCAA College Football Games Into U.S. Cinemas

"We believe that theaters have the ability to generate excitement around live sporting events. These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen," said Scott Daw , President and COO of Theater Sports Network.

Toyota Gazoo Racing North America Announces 2024 GR Cup Schedule

With three successful inaugural season races under its belt, TGRNA is continuing to partner with SRO America in 2024. And after its early success, the SRO has secured competitive racing for drivers and teams, once again, at some of the most iconic racing venues in North America .

New Report by Quantum Consultancy Reveals Top 60 Global Sport Cities Dominating the Event Hosting Landscape for Multisport Games and World Championships

In total, 75 host nations and 330 host cities will have hosted this set of pinnacle events between 2021-2028, demonstrating greater diversity in the number and type of destinations hosting these events in comparison with previous years.

The Tommy Group & YEA Networks Debut "Almost Pro: USC Football" Podcast

This groundbreaking new series will deliver a behind the scenes look into the world of NCAA college football with a focus on the USC Trojans and their journey toward their goal of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Major League Table Tennis Announces Picks for 2023 Draft

An impressive line-up of 64 players, hailing from 24 countries globally, are now officially drafted into 8 formidable teams representing 8 cities across the USA .

