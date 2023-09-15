This Week in Sports News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including AI in fantasy football and a new Harlem Globetrotters tour.

IBM Brings watsonx to ESPN Fantasy Football with New Waiver Grades and Trade Grades

New this year, Waiver Grades will give available players in your league's waiver wire a personalized grade for the value they can add to your team. Similarly, the Trade Grades feature will evaluate the personalized potential benefits of trades.

PepsiCo and Penn State Team Up for Exclusive Football Fan Giveaway

Pepsi has created a limited run of exclusive all white cans of the iconic brand, made specifically for the highly anticipated Penn State White Out football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Sept. 23 .

FanDuel Marks Responsible Gaming Education Month with Major Investment in its Responsible Gaming Ambassador Program

Soccer icon Carli Lloyd and rising golf star Tom Kim are the newest FanDuel Responsible Gaming Ambassadors. Both Lloyd and Kim will partner with FanDuel to raise awareness of the importance of responsible play and the tools that FanDuel provides to fans to manage their play, including deposit limits, wager limits, time limits and more.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are Coming to a City Near You! The 2024 World Tour Begins in the U.S. this December with International Markets and U.S. Military Tour for Spring 2024

The awe-inspiring team will bring an electrifying blend of basketball wizardry and family-friendly entertainment to over 400 cities around the world.

Launch of Cyrusher Thunder: Riding the Waves of Electric Surfboarding

The electric motor provides robust gliding force and enables Thunder to reach a top speed of up to 70km/h. With such capabilities, riders can fearlessly navigate the sea, chase after turbulent waves and smoothly cruise on calm lakes.

Captain Morgan Drops Clues For NFL Fans 21+ to Follow the Captain and Adventure Their Way Through the NFL Season

All season long, fans can 'Follow the Captain' to unlock thousands of incredible prizes and experiences including unforgettable performances from today's hottest artists like Bebe Rexha or Aminé, an epic watch party in Arlington, Texas , or a once in a lifetime trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

ASICS Releases the Lightest CO2 Emissions Sneaker on the Market

Inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers from ASICS SportStyle, this version evolves the GEL-LYTE™ III OG silhouette to minimize its impact on the planet without compromising on quality or design.

MARS Partners with NFL on First Ever SNICKERS® Luck Shop

To help underprepared fans, today, the brand launched the SNICKERS Luck Shop – a first-of-its kind online store that will drop lucky items and gear from SNICKERS NFL team partners throughout the season.

Racheal Cecil and Tyler James win the 2023 Onewheel World Championships at Race for the Rail

Over the two days of competition, thirty of the best Onewheel riders descended on Nevada's Sky Tavern Resort to compete in a boardercross-style race for a chance to claim the title of World Champion and their chance at the $25,000 prize purse.

Rithmm, Inc. Premieres Core and Premium Products and Launches Cutting-Edge NFL and College Football Offerings

This launch signifies a milestone for Rithmm, transitioning from the successful beta phase to a full-fledged, comprehensive suite of products that will empower individual sports betting enthusiasts and revolutionize how they make smart bets moving forward.

Dave & Buster's Becomes the FIRST-EVER Official Watch Location of the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys fans and NFL fans alike can head to Dave & Buster's to experience the state-of-the-art watch and entertainment experience with 40-foot screens, 30+ HDTVs and unmatched deals and steals all season long where fans will be able to EAT, DRINK, PLAY AND WATCH!

Merrell® and Jeep® Brand Release Special Edition Hiking Boot, Collaboration to Preview at NAIAS

The limited-run " Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep" brand boot will be available for purchase on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 , in eight countries in both men's and women's sizes. To sign up for launch notifications, visit merrell.com/jeep.

The Makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Brand to Award $10,000 to the Ultimate College Football Tailgater

Fans will compete in a wide variety of popular tailgating activities, from cornhole showdowns, ladder golf and games with flying discs, to obstacle-course challenges and more. At each campus tryout, the top-scoring contestants will receive a branded prize pack, and attendees will enjoy opportunities to sample WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products and receive branded swag.

