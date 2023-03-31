This Week in Sports News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Ali Krieger's retirement and Cricket in North America.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Bank of America to be Presenting Partner of the Boston Marathon

The world's oldest annual and most historic marathon has teamed up with one of the world's leading financial institutions on a decade-long agreement, which will extend far beyond the finish line of the annual Patriots' Day event.

Soccer Icon Ali Krieger Announces Plans to Retire after Gotham FC's 2023 NWSL Season

Over the span of her 108 appearances for the USWNT, Krieger was a member of three FIFA Women's World Cup teams (2011, 2015, and 2019) – winning in 2015 and 2019. In 2015, she helped lead one of the greatest defensive performances in World Cup history when the U.S. recorded five shutouts and held opponents scoreless for 540 consecutive minutes.

IBM Brings Generative AI Commentary and Hole-by-Hole Player Predictions to the Masters Digital Experience

Expanding on the popular MyGroup feature — which enables patrons of the Masters digital platforms to watch every shot, on every hole, from all their favorite players — the AI commentary solution will produce detailed golf narration for more than 20,000 video clips over the course of the Tournament.

Universal Pictures and Peacock Reveal Exclusive First Look at the New Feature Film "Shooting Stars"

"Shooting Stars" is the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James's breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Finance Tech Giant Ready Life Renews Sponsorship of Denny's Orange Blossom Classic for Second Consecutive Year

The OBC is a celebration of historically Black Colleges and universities culminating with a nationally televised football game between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University on Sunday, September 3, 2023 , at Hard Rock Stadium in beautiful Miami Gardens, Fla.

Women's Sports Network and Michelob ULTRA Partner to Increase Visibility of Women's Sports

As an official partner of the network, Michelob ULTRA will have access to the Women's Sports Network Studio to develop franchise properties that spotlight the brand's impact in women's sports and highlight stories of female athletes.

Atlanta Motorsports Park Becomes First Race Track to Install Level 3 Fast Chargers for High Performance EVs

These EV "superchargers" offer up to 180kW of charging, providing up to 125 miles of range in 10min with a maximum 400A output current. A total charge requires just 20 – 30 minutes for most vehicles.

New Film About Racial Integration of Little League will Benefit HBCUs

This Field Looks Green To Me is a sports epic about how kids helped change racial inequalities in the Jim Crow south in the 1950s. The film is proceeding rapidly toward filming and production, but the team is still looking for partners who share its love of baseball, and more importantly, the message of the story.

Cracker Jack® Announces "I Am Cracker Jill® Award" to Support Women and Girls in Sports

Cracker Jack® will help fund the sports ambitions of nine Cracker Jill young athletes, feature one award winner on special-edition bags and donate an additional $200,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation.

Cricket fans in the US, Canada in for a treat; Willow TV to stream IPL 2023 online

Willow TV is all set to live stream the annual cricketing extravaganza through willow.tv, android and iOS apps, OTT and cable/satellite. Known for its high-intensity matches and nail-biting finishes, the marquee T20 tournament, featuring 10 teams and 74 matches, will kick-start on March 31 with a clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Hershey Company Expands their Team through NCAA Partnership Extension

The Hershey Company announced a six-year extension with CBS Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, and the NCAA as the "Official Confectionary Partner."

Oscar Piastri becomes Global Ambassador for Dubber

Dubber and Oscar's partnership includes branding, messaging and customer engagement as he competes in his debut season on the biggest stage in motorsport which encompasses 23 Formula 1 races in the 2023 calendar.

Kansas City Royals Launch 'Crown Vision AR' from ARound to Enhance Gameday Fun for the 2023 Season

"Crown Vision AR" provides the venue's 38,000 fans with a shared AR experience that includes interactive follow-along features after base hits and plays, contests, fan loyalty features, and brand sponsorships custom to the Royals.

Major League Table Tennis launches as First Professional Table Tennis League in the US

The new professional league will consist of 8 teams in cities throughout the US with top US and International players competing for over $250,000 in prize money.

