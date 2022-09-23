This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Instacart Announces 'Connected Stores' Technology to Help Grocers Seamlessly Unify the Online and In-Store Shopping Experience for Consumers

Connected Stores create a unified, personalized experience for customers by enabling them to move seamlessly between a retailer's app or website and its physical, in-store experience.

Rumble Stock To Begin Trading Under Ticker Symbol RUM, a Symbol of Freedom

Rumble Inc., the video-sharing platform, announced that after successfully completing its business combination with blank check company CF Acquisition Corp. VI, trading of Rumble's common shares will begin on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

CIOs say data management is critical for successful AI adoption in new global research report by MIT Technology Review Insights

"Data issues are more likely than not to be the reason if companies fail to achieve their AI goals, according to more than two-thirds of the technology executives we surveyed," says Laurel Ruma , Global Director of Custom Content, MIT Technology Review Insights. "Improving processing speeds, governance, and quality of data, as well as its sufficiency for models, are the main data imperatives to ensure AI can be scaled."

Salesforce Announces Genie - a New Data Platform Powering the World's First Real-Time CRM

Salesforce Genie is a hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the entire Salesforce Customer 360 platform. Companies like Ford, L'Oreal, Formula 1®, and PGA TOUR Superstore are using Salesforce Genie to reinvent how they connect with customers.

Hilton and Voyager Space to Design Crew Lodging and Hospitality Suites Aboard Starlab

Hilton will bring the company's renowned hospitality expertise and experience to support the design and development of crew suites aboard Starlab, helping to reimagine the human experience in space, making extended stays more comfortable.

PowerToFly Raises Over $30 Million to Continue Building Diverse & Inclusive Workplaces

Specifically, this investment will allow PowerToFly to build a membership portal for HR and People Operations leaders to learn best practices from DEIB experts in on-demand courses and tap into insights from anonymous comparative data points.

The Sandbox's First Metaverse Wedding Set in Singapore's Historic Alkaff Mansion

For this wedding, metaverse architecture and Web3 design agency, Smobler Studios, made assets through The Sandbox recreating The Alkaff Mansion and its distinctive architecture.

IoT Solutions Are One of the Biggest Challenges for IT Departments Today, According to Info-Tech Research Group Resource

IoT solutions may be chosen by the business, but to be successful and meet their requirements, a partnership with IT will ensure better communications with the service provider and provide several other benefits.

Mavely Enhances Its Creator-First Platform with New Tools for Everyday Influencers

The new tools – including a simple link creator, browser extension and personalized shopping profile – are available across mobile and desktop, making it easier than ever for Mavely's 25,000+ creators to develop unique and authentic content, work with popular brands and drive sales.

Boeing, Red 6 to Advance Fighter Pilot Training with Augmented Reality

Boeing and augmented reality developer Red 6 are collaborating to develop leading edge aerial dogfighting technology and training in advanced tactical aircraft.

Read more of the latest business technology releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNbiztech on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-tech-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301631833.html

SOURCE PR Newswire