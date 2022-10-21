This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , to acquire Parler platform

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," says Ye.

Stability AI Announces $101 Million in Funding for Open-Source Artificial Intelligence

Stability AI will use the funding to accelerate the development of open AI models for image, language, audio, video, 3D, and more, for consumer and enterprise use cases globally.

GOLF+ Partners with the Leading Names in Sports to Fund Revolutionary VR Golf Experience Designed to be complementary to traditional golf, the GOLF+ VR experience removes typical barriers such as time restraints, greens fees and weather to allow users to play anywhere, anytime.

BDMI Invests in Book.io, the First Ever NFT Ebook Platform

Instead of the current licensing model in digital publishing, readers can own their digital books and sell them if they choose to do so, creating a secondary market where publishers and authors earn royalties on every resale in perpetuity. For the first time, publishers and authors will be able to generate income from digital "used book" sales.

Lomotif Launches Beta Version of Lomo Ads and Integration with Google Ads; Largest Ad Network in the World

The end goal of the beta test is to eventually allow a revenue-share on advertising with creators to help facilitate the creators economy within the app by allowing for monetization of content.

Jane Technologies Launches First-of-its-Kind iOS App for Cannabis Shopping

The Jane app is the first of its kind, bringing the modern retail experience to cannabis by enabling users to discover products based on local inventory, verified reviews, feelings & effects, and personalized recommendations.

Lionsgate, Autograph, and Twisted Pictures Partner with Internet Game to Launch SAW-themed Immersive Games Starting on Halloween

In the new experience, a special third season of Internet Game, players will have the opportunity to participate in three SAW-themed games across three days to win top prizes.

Jasper Announces $125M Series A Funding Round, Bringing Total Valuation to $1.5B and Launches New Browser Extension

The funding follows on the heels of the addition of Jasper Art , text-to-image generation functionality. The company's newest innovation is a browser extension that allows Jasper to power every textbox on virtually any site.

Former FBI Team that Led Silk Road Takedown Launches Cybersecurity Investigations Firm

"Whenever there are large fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices, there's been a corresponding spike in litigation and a need for expertise in the field. Our team is among the very few who have been investigating cryptocurrencies from the very start — others are just catching up," said computer scientist Dr. Matt Edman , a. NAXO co-founder.

Introducing the New MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Alex Holmes , MoneyGram Chairman and CEO, said, "We will continue to disrupt ourselves to meet the ever-changing financial needs of consumers, and we're determined to make sure the world knows it. That's why we're hitting the accelerator by making our debut into the world of F1 and teaming up with Gene and Haas F1 Team."

