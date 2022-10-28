This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Meta Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results "Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement we're seeing driven by progress on our discovery engine and products like Reels," said Mark Zuckerberg , Meta founder and CEO.

IBM Grants a Total of $5 Million in-kind to Bolster Schools' Cybersecurity Preparedness "We're excited to be launching this program for the second year in a row as part of IBM's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives to help schools strengthen their security postures in response to the growing threats in the education space," said Patrice Key-Rhone , Global Director of Employee Giving & Volunteerism at IBM.

ADP President Maria Black to succeed CEO Carlos Rodriguez , Effective January 1, 2023 "I am committed to fostering meaningful collaboration and empowering the great talent of our 60,000 associates, whose relentless focus on the success of our clients has reshaped HCM time and again by rethinking a better, more personalized world at work," said Ms. Black.

Philips Norelco Creates Interactive Metaverse Experience on Roblox

Any proceeds generated by purchases of facial hairstyles in Shavetopia will go directly to bolster Movember's work in supporting mental health and suicide prevention, as well as prostate and testicular cancer awareness.

Enabling Rapid Creation of Social VR Experiences With No-Code Interface and Automation

"In just minutes, Zoe gives the ability to create and monetize truly interactive experiences and activities," said Emilie Joly , co-founder and CEO of Zoe Immersive.

Amazon Canada Opens its Most Technologically Advanced Robotics Facility in the Country

"By using robots, we can help employees with tasks that involve heavy lifting or repetitive movements," Khaitan said. "We pilot and implement technology with the goal of increasing safety, improving our employee experience, and delivering for our customers."

Globant Partners with LA Clippers to Help Drive the Technology Powering Intuit Dome's Fan Experience

As the digital transformation partner of the Clippers, Globant will connect the technologies that bring the team's vision for Intuit Dome to life, with a focus on minimizing friction and creating seamless connections that power the fan experience.

Wispr Raises Another $10M to Build a More Natural Way to Interact with Technology "Two years ago, Sahaj and I asked ourselves, what's next? That was the birth of Wispr," said Tanay Kothari , Wispr's co-founder and CEO. "We're designing a way to interact with technology by tapping into the ways that humans most naturally interact with one another."

LG OPENS DOORS TO COMMUNITY, CUTS RIBBON ON NEW INTERACTIVE, HIGH-TECH LEARNING SPACE FOR K-8 STUDENTS The LG Exploratorium aims to inspire new generations of students to pursue careers in STEAM fields and serve as a destination for class field trips and immersive, enhanced learning experiences for students.

U.S. Employees Feel Little Concern for Data Theft at Work, New Research Reveals In collaboration with research company Ipsos, Terranova Security surveyed 1,500 U.S. employees and found that the level of concern over cyber risks was alarmingly low. Just over a third (35%) of employees express little-to-no concern about data theft at work, and 20% believe they can't be targeted at all by cyber criminals.

