02.12.2022 13:37:00
This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Brelyon's Ultra Reality features a 122" curved virtual display with 4K HDR 600 and 144Hz. The experience is like looking at a personal cinema screen with the response time of a high-end gaming monitor.
"GT Sophy is very fast and as her driving etiquette improves, it's almost like driving against another human being, and I look forward to racing with GT Sophy every time," said Gran TurismoTM (GT) driver Takuma Miyazono.
The collaboration focuses on driving innovation and working closely with the U.S. Navy to modernize its combat systems for the surface fleet.
The Locus warehouse execution platform disrupts large-scale warehouse fulfillment and distribution with an industry-leading, intelligent, and dynamically scalable robotics-driven solution.
The fabrication facilities will further revitalize chipmaking in the U.S. and help restore dependability and resilience to the global semiconductor supply chain.
In a different category altogether from standalone VR headsets such as the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4 devices, the DPVR E4 provides PC VR gamers with a tethered alternative that offers a wider field of view (FoV), in a more compact and lighter form factor.
Whereas Natural Language Processing has traditionally taken a text-based approach, Deepgram leans into its audio-first foundation to incorporate nuances of intonation and inflection into its sentiment analysis, speaker labeling, summarization and more.
Taking the brand's intensity to a new "level," this tower will be accessible to avatars on Decentraland, a popular virtual reality platform.
The patent-pending device, designed to look and feel like a comfortable athletic headband, senses emotions and other physiological feedback directly from the brain in real time. It can gauge audience affinity for products and brands shown in digital video advertisements, so that advertisers can optimize creative content.
