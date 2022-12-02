This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

Brelyon and Lockheed Martin Take Desktop Simulators to the Next Level at I/ITSEC Conference

Brelyon's Ultra Reality features a 122" curved virtual display with 4K HDR 600 and 144Hz. The experience is like looking at a personal cinema screen with the response time of a high-end gaming monitor.

Sony AI Showcases the Latest Evolution of Gran Turismo Sophy™ at Gran Turismo® World Series 2022 Exhibition Race

"GT Sophy is very fast and as her driving etiquette improves, it's almost like driving against another human being, and I look forward to racing with GT Sophy every time," said Gran TurismoTM (GT) driver Takuma Miyazono .

Palantir Announces Collaboration with Lockheed Martin Focused on Accelerating Aegis and Future Integrated Combat System Software Delivery Powered by Palantir Apollo

The collaboration focuses on driving innovation and working closely with the U.S. Navy to modernize its combat systems for the surface fleet.

Locus Robotics Announces $117 Million in Series F Funding, Bringing its Valuation Close to $2 Billion

The Locus warehouse execution platform disrupts large-scale warehouse fulfillment and distribution with an industry-leading, intelligent, and dynamically scalable robotics-driven solution.

Bechtel to Build Intel's Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities in Ohio

The fabrication facilities will further revitalize chipmaking in the U.S. and help restore dependability and resilience to the global semiconductor supply chain.

DPVR E4 Announced with November Launch, Aims to dominate the consumer market for tethered PC VR headsets

In a different category altogether from standalone VR headsets such as the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4 devices, the DPVR E4 provides PC VR gamers with a tethered alternative that offers a wider field of view (FoV), in a more compact and lighter form factor.

Deepgram Raises $47M to Define the Future of AI Speech Understanding

Whereas Natural Language Processing has traditionally taken a text-based approach, Deepgram leans into its audio-first foundation to incorporate nuances of intonation and inflection into its sentiment analysis, speaker labeling, summarization and more.

Takis® Snacks Levels Up with the Launch of Takis® Tower in the Metaverse

Taking the brand's intensity to a new "level," this tower will be accessible to avatars on Decentraland, a popular virtual reality platform.

ICON to Develop Lunar Surface Construction System with $57.2 Million NASA Award ICON's Olympus system is intended to be a multi-purpose construction system primarily using local Lunar and Martian resources as building materials to further the efforts of NASA as well as commercial organizations to establish a sustained lunar presence.

GlassView To Enhance Marketing Performance with Investment in Cogwear's Emotion-Sensing Headband

The patent-pending device, designed to look and feel like a comfortable athletic headband, senses emotions and other physiological feedback directly from the brain in real time. It can gauge audience affinity for products and brands shown in digital video advertisements, so that advertisers can optimize creative content.

