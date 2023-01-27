This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Shutterstock's new generative AI tech and a new 3-D printer from UltiMaker.

Shutterstock Introduces Generative AI to its All-In-One Creative Platform

The text-to-image technology converts prompts into larger-than-life, ethically created visuals ready for licensing.

Strava Acquires Outdoor Adventure Platform, FATMAP

FATMAP has built a global proprietary 3D mapping technology that will be enabled in all of Strava's services, empowering active individuals to holistically discover and plan an outdoor experience with curated local guides, points of interest and safety information.

Frank's RedHot® Launches New Fortnite Game: The Floor Is Flava

'The Floor is Flava,' a flavor-packed version of Fortnite's Floor is Lava challenge that is inspired by the classic kid's game, is set on an immersive chicken wing-shaped island and centers around a volcano that spews Frank's RedHot sauce (a.k.a. flava, because Frank's + Lava = Flava!) everywhere.

Emerson Provides an Update on All-Cash Proposal to Acquire National Instruments "We are optimistic that the NI Board has commenced a process that we believe will lead to the sale of the company. NI has also confirmed Emerson will be a participant in that process."

2023 Deloitte Global Marketing Trends Report Outlines Opportunities in Uncertain Times

As new platforms disrupt existing digital marketing models and slipping consumer confidence requires focused attention on customer loyalty and innovating new growth opportunities, the "2023 Global Marketing Trends" report offers inspiration and motivation to help bring considerable, creative and lasting impact.

Ox Commences Deployment of Vuzix Smart Glasses at One of the World's Largest Logistics Platform Providers

"We're excited to grow our partnership with Vuzix to deliver the benefits of wearable devices. Now more than ever, the largest supply chain companies in the world are turning to human centered automation to increase operational efficiency," said Charu Thomas , Founder and CEO of Ox.

Axon Unveils TASER 10

TASER 10 is the first key technology advancement for Axon following the announcement of its moonshot goal to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% in 10 years.

UltiMaker Launches the S7 - The New Flagship S-Series 3D Printer

The UltiMaker S7 introduces a range of new features designed for ease of use and print reliability. A new flexible build plate makes removing prints a breeze and the integrated Air Manager filters out up to 95% of UFPs and improves temperature regulation.

Buckle Up: Uber for Business and Coupa Announce Next Generation Business Expense Automation

Through Uber for Business' Receipts API, Coupa automatically will generate expense reports for trips through Uber for Business, with the receipt already attached, saving employees valuable time. This step also helps eliminate risk for companies fighting incomplete or inaccurate compliance reporting.

U.S. Army Awards Epirus $66.1M Contract for Leonidas™ Directed Energy System

"Time and time again, we've seen that current air defense systems are ill-equipped to tackle the threat of autonomous drone swarms. This contract with the RCCTO brings new counter-swarm capability to the UAS fight with our cost-effective, modular and upgradable Leonidas systems," said Ken Bedingfield , Chief Executive Officer, Epirus.

