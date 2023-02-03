This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the new Samsung Galaxy S23 and Vrbo's new party prevention technology.

The Threat from Within: 71% of Business Leaders Surveyed Think Next Cybersecurity Breach Will Come from the Inside

The survey points to the need for ever-increasing vigilance via employee training and awareness, along with continued investment in system upgrades and staff. Only half (50%) said they are conducting cybersecurity training on a regular basis.

LivePerson enhances Conversational Cloud with the latest in Generative AI to drive better business outcomes

The leading conversational AI company — trusted by hundreds of the world's biggest brands — is upgrading its platform with cutting-edge generative capabilities, including ChatGPT.

Take Your Passions Further with the New Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S23 Ultra's most advanced camera, next-level gaming performance, and more eco-conscious design come together in Samsung's most innovative Galaxy S series yet.

Vrbo Launches New Technology to Prevent Party House Bookings

The technology generates a "risk score" for each booking based on multiple factors, including but not limited to the length of stay, lead time before the stay begins, number of guests who are booking, listing's number of beds and variety of other amenities, and weekday of first booked night.

OpenText Buys Micro Focus

OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea said, "Digital life is life, and with Micro Focus' great products and talent, we will help organizations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation."

LinkedIn for Nonprofits Launches Free LinkedIn Resource Hub for Nonprofits The LinkedIn for Nonprofits Resource Hub will be the destination for global nonprofit professionals to access free online resources, including a collection of guides and best practices. The Resource Hub will also include custom support through live webinars and "Ask-Me-Anything" sessions.

Sony Electronics Launches new ES 8K AV Receiver Lineup This new lineup features four new models that are intended to deliver an elevated experience, while also being designed for integrators with optimized configurability, flexible connectivity and advanced IP control compatibility with leading control systems.

Cision Announces Cali Tran as New CEO

"Cision is in a unique position to bring a holistic, omni-media view of market intelligence to the most progressive market leaders across all essential global industries," added Tran.

Warner Music Group Announces the Launch of Rhythm City, its First Persistent Music Experience on Roblox

Rhythm City will introduce users to artists and music through social roleplay and provide them access to a collection of digital items sold exclusively on Roblox.

IBM and NASA Collaborate to Research Impact of Climate Change with AI Earth observations that allow scientists to study and monitor our planet are being gathered at unprecedented rates and volume. New and innovative approaches are required to extract knowledge from these vast data resources. The goal of this work is to provide an easier way for researchers to analyze and draw insights from these large datasets.

