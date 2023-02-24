This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a Microsoft/NVIDIA gaming deal and a tool to verify ChatGPT responses.

Microsoft and NVIDIA announce expansive new gaming deal

The partnership will bring a blockbuster lineup of Xbox games, including Minecraft, and Activision titles like Call of Duty, to NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

JustAnswer Launches Easy Tool to Immediately Verify ChatGPT-Generated Responses Via a Vetted Human Expert

Once a user submits their GPT answer, JustAnswer analyzes the response and determines how to categorize it. The user will then be connected with a JustAnswer expert in that category who will then review the GPT answer and provide feedback on its accuracy.

Marriott International Joins the Internet Watch Foundation; Deploys Cisco Technology to Combat Online Child Sexual Abuse Material

As part of this initiative with the IWF, Marriott is working with Cisco to implement its security technology to block access to webpages containing child sexual abuse materials on the IWF's blocked URL list.

Bain & Company announces services alliance with OpenAI to help enterprise clients identify and realize the full potential and maximum value of AI

The global partnership combines the power of OpenAI's industry-leading AI technology advancements with Bain's world-renowned capabilities in strategy and digital application delivery; The Coca-Cola Company was announced as the first company to engage with the alliance.

NBA and Cosm Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Bring Live Immersive Games in 8K to New Experiential Venues

Cosm will produce and present select games from NBA League Pass, the league's out-of-market live game streaming service, in immersive 8K on large-scale LED-dome systems at its forthcoming venues.

Cochlear announces audio streaming from Amazon Fire TV devices for hearing implant users

The advancement represents the first time that a smart TV device will stream sound directly to a hearing implant sound processor.

O'Shaughnessy Ventures Awards Its First Two $100,000 Equity-Free Fellowships

Dr. William Zeng will use the grant to pursue open-source quantum computing. Nat and Martha Sharpe will use the grant to study and make documentary films of alternative childhood education schools.

RMS Titanic, Inc., VSFG, and Artifact Labs Partner To Bring The Titanic Into Web3 This creative project will place the legacy of the Titanic in the hands of the global public by preserving assets from the ocean liner as immutable NFTs and by allowing inclusive participation in RMST, which holds the exclusive rights to recover artifacts from the wreck site.

Mercedes-Benz and Google Join Forces to Create Next-Generation Navigation Experience

Mercedes-Benz plans to build its own branded navigation using new in-car geospatial data and navigation capabilities from Google Maps Platform.

UL Solutions Expands its ESG Advisory and Assurance Practice to Help Companies Navigate Growing Complexities

This new practice will empower companies with a pragmatic, science-driven approach to ESG management and a worldwide network of UL Solutions domain experts to help guide their progress.

