This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

LinkedIn Partners With CLEAR to Enhance Digital Safety & Trust by Providing Free Identity Verification to Nearly 200 Million U.S. LinkedIn Users

On the LinkedIn app, a member can affirm their identity with the Powered by CLEAR platform, creating a visible indicator proving the member's identity has been verified by CLEAR. This partnership provides consumers and businesses with additional comfort that the people they encounter on LinkedIn are real and represented authentically.

GoDaddy Launches Generative AI Prompt Library for Small Businesses

The prompts help tackle some of the most common issues small business owners encounter when starting or running their ventures. From marketing idea generation to suggesting responses to customer reviews, business owners can accomplish in minutes what previously could have taken hours or days.

Cool Cats Announces Strategic Partnership with Futureverse

This dynamic collaboration will integrate Cool Cats' iconic brand with Futureverse's cutting-edge technology, enhancing utility for Cool Cats NFT holders and further elevating Cool Cat's status as a leader in the NFT space.

OtterBox Suits up for Spring with Cute New Exclusive Cases

"As we start a season full of things like spring cleaning and refreshing, it's important not to forget about the devices we rely on every day," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "These new designs spruce up your device while protecting it against the adventures we find as we get outside for the warmer weather."

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches The First ChatGPT Enabled Smart Eyewear

The Lucyd app enables a voice interface for ChatGPT on the smart eyewear. The user can ask questions to ChatGPT through microphones already built into the glasses and hear the responses through their stereo speakers.

SAS & Duke Health announce intended collaboration for an AI-driven digital health care system

The organizations aim to transform today's health care into improved health solutions and preventative care informed by data and analytics.

Raspberry Pi Receives Strategic Investment from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

"Our goal is to provide new value to a variety of industries and support them in solving issues using our innovative edge AI sensing technology built around image sensors," said Terushi Shimizu , President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

Arcade1Up Levels Up Game Night with Release of Infinity Game Board

The Infinity Game Board offers the look and feel of the traditional tabletop board game experience in an enhanced digital format, giving users access to an extensive library of games and activities.

IEEE Computer Society Announces Recipients of 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Fund Grants

"Representation in computer science and computer engineering is critical," said Nita Patel , 2023 IEEE CS President. "That's why IEEE CS continues to further initiatives that aim to increase representation and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts."

Sony Electronics Debuts Flagship 4K HDR Monitor, BVM-HX3110

"Content creators are always seeking tools that help to accurately match and represent their creative vision and the BVM-HX3110 does just that," said Ellen Heine , Marketing Manager, Sony Electronics.

