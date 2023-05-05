This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including social media monitoring from Bloomberg and SAS's HBCU Fellows.

Microsoft Teams Up with GoDaddy to Enable Payments Over Virtual Meetings

Ideal for real-time, service-based businesses—for example, a tutor providing virtual sessions—the integration of GoDaddy Payments' commerce capabilities within Microsoft Teams helps entrepreneurs better transact with customers and get paid for their services in the moment, as opposed to days or weeks later.

Bloomberg Government Unveils Comprehensive Social Media Monitoring

With advanced search capabilities across keywords and phrases, custom alerts, dashboards and reporting, BGOV customers can stay on top of what key influencers are saying, identify issues and trends as they develop, and stay ahead of shifting conversations and sentiments.

SAS announces first HBCU Fellows

Fellows are chosen based on interest in data analytics, feasibility of proposed plan, and projected impact to teaching. The inaugural cohort is using SAS to explore compelling real-world applications in financial services and investing, human resources, marketing, and sports analytics.

GitLab and Google Cloud Partner to Expand AI-Assisted Capabilities with Customizable Gen AI Foundation Models

By leveraging Google Cloud's customizable foundation models and open generative AI infrastructure, GitLab will provide customers with AI-assisted features directly within the enterprise DevSecOps platform.

Zillow builds ChatGPT plugin for real estate searches

Eligible users who enable the Zillow plugin on ChatGPT can ask about property listings based on details like location, price range, and bedroom and bathroom count, and receive links directly to Zillow listings that match their preferences.

DocuSign Reveals the Anywhere Economy Will Spark Productivity Boom and Expansion of Global Economy Over the Next Decade

Allan Thygesen , Chief Executive Officer, DocuSign, said, "To realize the extraordinary surge in productivity and expansion of the global economy that's possible over the coming decade, leaders will need to embark on a new journey that's rooted in innovation, transformation, and ultimately trust in our digital future."

SAP to Embed IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence into SAP® Solutions

New AI capabilities in SAP Start will be designed to help users boost productivity with both natural language capabilities and predictive insights using IBM Watson AI solutions built on IBM's trust and transparency and data privacy principles.

BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration The assessment will assist the Board as it considers various strategic alternatives to drive enhanced shareholder value. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, the possible separation of one or more of BlackBerry's businesses.

Firework Announces First-Ever Generative AI Product for Video Commerce

Long after a livestream has concluded, shoppers can ask questions about the products or services featured therein and Firework's proprietary AI engine will provide accurate, real-time responses based on user input, the content of the video, and other associated metadata. The new AI engine makes use of a large language model (LLM), can understand and respond in a wide range of languages, and can be customized to reflect each brand's unique voice.

How Generative AI is Changing the Face of Education: New Research From Info-Tech Research Group

"Generative AI technology can potentially transform the classroom just as calculators, the internet, and digital assets changed how we taught and learned in the past," says Mark Maby , research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Educators may have no choice but to embrace generative AI and leverage its strengths to enhance learning and development."

