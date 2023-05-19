This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including AI-powered learning tools and a new AI-guided travel show.

Google Cloud Launches AI-powered Solutions to Safely Accelerate Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine

Now available worldwide, the Target and Lead Identification Suite helps researchers better identify the function of amino acids and predict the structure of proteins; and the Multiomics Suite accelerates the discovery and interpretation of genomic data, helping companies design precision treatments.

The FutureList Launches to Connect Africa's Tech Startups to Global Investors

Over the last year, African Leadership International (ALI) has used the platform to map detailed insights and trends of 3,000 African tech start-ups, 1,000 investors, 300 accelerators and incubators, and 150 innovative multinational corporations. Utilizing a team of professional analysts and researchers, ALI has curated a database of more than 4,000 active players in the innovation ecosystem across the continent.

SAP and Microsoft Collaborate on Joint Generative AI Offerings to Help Customers Address the Talent Gap

Across the world today, companies are facing a growing challenge as they manage the gap between the skills they have in their work force and the skills they need for the future. Closing that gap means optimizing how they recruit and hire new talent in today's competitive market, as well as how they deliver learning and development programs to help employees grow.

Cedars-Sinai to Send Stem Cells to the Space Station to Aid in the Advancement of Stem Cell-Based Therapies

On Earth, the production of large quantities of stem cells has been challenging because 2D culture conditions do not entirely recapitulate the native environment of the human body. However, the microgravity conditions on the ISS enable three-dimensional cell growth that more closely resembles how cells grow in the human body. This makes microgravity an ideal platform to produce stem cells to improve treatments and patient care on Earth.

edX Debuts Two AI-Powered Learning Assistants Built on ChatGPT

The edX ChatGPT plugin enables users to seamlessly discover educational programs across edX's library of 4,200 courses, as well as access in-depth learning resources on select advanced topics. edX Xpert, an AI-powered learning assistant, provides learners with real-time, personalized academic and customer support as they engage in online coursework from leading universities and institutions worldwide.

World's leading Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX to support Connected Nation & Newby Ventures in closing the Digital Divide in the US

"People and businesses – and in particular the research and educational sector – in American cities beyond the major hubs need and deserve better Internet performance – faster, lower latency, more resilient, and more secure access to content, clouds, and applications," explains Ivo Ivanov , CEO of DE-CIX.

DataChat Releases Generative AI Tool to Help Users Find Insights

DataChat and Ask address three key problems when using AI in data analytics: Ensuring data privacy and security; transparency of the steps performed; and providing "human-in-the-loop" validation and feedback to improve future outcomes.

GuideGeek, Michael Motamedi Team Up for First Travel Show Where AI Calls All the Shots

No Fixed Address is an original web series in which Michael, his wife and 18-month-old daughter will travel the world for more than six months using GuideGeek's AI travel assistant to make every decision along the way. From what countries to visit, to where to stay and eat, Michael plans to leave it all up to the AI.

Parks Associates: 72% of Smart Home Product Owners Are Concerned With Personal Data Security

"Consumers' homes are becoming more complex and, in turn, more vulnerable to privacy and security breaches," said Kristen Hanich , Research Director, Parks Associates. "Many consumers do not know how to properly manage and secure these devices, leaving them at risk for identity theft, fraud, and invasive data collection."

Cognizant Launches Cognizant Neuro®️ AI Platform to Help Companies Responsibly Deploy Generative AI at Enterprise Scale

Prasad Sankaran , EVP of Cognizant's Software and Platform Engineering, said, "This is an exciting moment, as Cognizant's Neuro AI platform goes beyond proof of concept, aiming to accelerate the adoption of enterprise scale AI applications, increase ROI potential, minimize risks and get to better business solutions, faster."

