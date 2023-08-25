This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including workers' positive outlook on AI and new headphones from Soundcore.

4 in 10 Workers Believe Generative AI Will Have a Positive Impact on Their Career

"Given the hype around generative AI, it's natural for workers to question the impact it will have on their immediate and long-term job prospects," said Trisha Plovie , senior vice president of future of work at Robert Half. "What's important right now is for both workers and employers to prioritize and understand the capabilities, benefits and risks it may present."

TI simplifies current sensing with the industry's most accurate Hall-effect sensors and integrated shunt solutions

Designed for a broad range of common-mode voltages and temperatures, the new products include a lowest-drift isolated Hall-effect current sensor for high-voltage systems and a portfolio of current shunt monitors that eliminate the need for an external shunt resistor for nonisolated voltage rails.

Soundcore Unveils Space One Headphones with Stronger ANC Focused on Reducing Outside Voices

Combined with long playtime, impressive audio performance with LDAC decoding and a comfortable floating design, Space One equals an over-the-ear pair of headphones that is perfect for all day usage.

Francisco Partners to Acquire The Weather Company Assets from IBM

The assets being acquired by Francisco Partners include The Weather Company's digital consumer-facing offerings, The Weather Channel mobile and cloud-based digital properties including Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar , as well as its enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, advertising technology and data solutions for other emerging industries.

New Research Shows Educator Confidence Inching Up; Positive Impacts of Tech and Increased Attention to Student Needs Emerging as Bright Spots

In a special section dedicated to new technology, teachers expressed cautious optimism regarding the use of generative AI in K-12 classrooms. While only 10% of educators reported using generative AI in their classrooms during the 2022-23 school, 38% expect to adopt AI tools in the upcoming 2023-24 year and 57% feel that AI tools should be harnessed positively.

IT MSP, Integris, Reveals Top IT Trends in New Report, "Understanding U.S. Banks' Annual IT Spend"

Among the many findings, the report reveals that more than one-third of respondents at U.S. banks are not confident in their current IT budget, with the majority (86%) indicating room for improvement. Additionally, bank executives rank Fear of a Cyber Breach as a top driver for future IT spend, followed by Customer Expectations and Competitive Pressures.

Deloitte AI Academy™ Builds Tailored Generative AI Curriculum in Collaboration With Renowned Universities and Technology Institutions for Deloitte Professionals and Clients

By teaming with these institutions, Academy learners have access to esteemed faculty on the topic of AI, along with research, innovative ideas, concepts, hands-on exercises and intellectual property, as well as domain and industry knowledge from Deloitte, a combination not readily available elsewhere.

Apptronik Unveils Apollo, A Humanoid Robot to Redefine The Future of Work

In addition to practical safety features, the physical design of Apollo is critical to making people comfortable working around and with humanoid robots. Digital panels on Apollo's face and chest foster easy communication and its friendly, human-like countenance sets a new standard for human-robot interactions, approximating a congenial face-to-face exchange with a favorite co-worker.

ZeroEyes Secures $23 Million to Accelerate Customer Deployments

Demand for the company's AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software continues to accelerate as schools consider their safety readiness amid devastating statistics that show more than 200 reported school shootings in 2023 to date. The funds will be used to fuel continued growth with investments in R&D, channel partnership programs and business operations expansion.

Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify as New Payment Option to Transform Commerce

" Solana Pay on Shopify opens up millions of merchants to a more dynamic and efficient payment choice, while consumers get the convenience and increased utility of being able to pay for goods and services with digital dollar currencies from the vast network of merchants using Shopify," said Josh Fried , Head of Commerce Business Development, Solana Foundation.

