This Week in Tech News: 10 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including IBM's next-gen quantum processor and employees' anxiety about AI.
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
"As we continue to advance how quantum systems can scale and deliver value through modular architectures, we will further increase the quality of a utility-scale quantum technology stack – and put it into the hands of our users and partners who will push the boundaries of more complex problems," said Dario Gil, IBM SVP and Director of Research.
On the heels of a year of generative AI-fueled disruption, about half (48%) of respondents said they are more concerned about AI today than they were a year ago, and of those, 41% believe it is evolving too quickly.
McDonald's plans to leverage a wide range of Google Cloud's hardware, data, and AI technologies to implement innovation faster and create even better experiences for its customers, restaurant teams, and employees.
The newly published resource includes use cases on the topic of AI in the classroom and covers the technology involved, the benefits to the institution, the risks associated with the technology, and the rate of adoption in education.
This powerful new tool allows businesses to customize, schedule and trigger email communication automatically using intuitive templates, freeing up time to allow entrepreneurs to focus on growing their business.
As the area's first technology-themed community center for older adults, visitors can get help with technology and learn new skills in a spacious, modern center packed with 72 screens, featuring state-of-the-art computer equipment and Wi-Fi – all free of charge.
"2024 will see consumers demand authenticity, video-first content, and control of their social media experiences through the power of a dollar. Next year will unleash the next wave of innovation in AI and cement how we consume content," said Lexi Sydow, Head of Insights, data.ai.
"AI is transforming the way that business is done, but many companies are behind the curve when it comes to preparing and training their employees for AI because they don't understand the skills that are needed to deal with AI effectively," said Aaron Skonnard, CEO and co-founder of Pluralsight.
"With many people already suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder, we don't want them to also have to deal with SDD – Standard Definition Disorder," said Joanna Czajka, product director at Opera.
