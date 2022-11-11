This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

New Research Explores Potential Demand for Paid Twitter Verification

The research discovered that demand is strong—and that the company could potentially charge even more than the proposed $8 /month fee. According to the research, 23% of Twitter users are willing to pay $8 each month for a verified account.

ASICS Shows Future of Web3 Commerce with Launch of New ASICS X Solana UI Collection Featuring custom-made GT-2000™ 11 running shoes, customers will automatically receive a loyalty ASICS Badge NFT with purchase, with a chance to receive an airdrop of a limited number of ASICS x STEPN GT-2000™ NFTs.

Introducing Gen: The Company to Power Digital Freedom

Gen brings award-winning technology solutions in cybersecurity, privacy and identity protection to more than half a billion users so they can live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently.

EY announces global alliance with Shopify to build a new market for regulated products and deliver enterprise-ready e-commerce services

The proven compliance, data analytics, global tax, trade and managed services capabilities of EY teams will help Shopify's large merchants remain compliant when selling regulated products — regardless of geography.

BeFootball, the company developing a VR metaverse of football, organizes the first Immersive Football World Cup

SuperPlayer is a virtual reality football game that has 2 game modes that take place in real football stadiums that have been virtualized.

Cognizant collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate sustainability transformation

The Cognizant® Sustainability Accelerator automates the collection of data and provides valuable analytics that allow clients to track and take action on their sustainability goals. Utilizing Microsoft Sustainability Manager, Cognizant delivers end-to-end capabilities required to automate the collection, analysis and reporting of sustainability efforts.

Smart City Expo 2022 gathers the key actors in the urban ecosystem to design Cities inspired by People

From November 15 to 17 and under the theme Cities Inspired by People, over 800 exhibitors, 700 cities and regions, and 400 speakers will gather in Barcelona to push together the transformation of metropolises worldwide, share knowledge and experiences.

RAID: Shadow Legends Offers Exclusive Rewards to Amazon Prime Members

Plarium, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, announced that it is offering free, exclusive RAID: Shadow Legends rewards to Amazon Prime members on a monthly basis beginning today until April 27, 2023 .

New rugged Instinct Crossover by Garmin is fully analog, fully smart, and full of adventure Instinct Crossover is a hybrid GPS smartwatch built for those who appreciate a classic analog watch experience but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability.

Palo Alto Networks Partners with Zoom to Deliver Exceptional User Experience for Zoom Meetings

Pamela Cyr , vice president, Technical Partnerships, Palo Alto Networks, said, "We are pleased to deliver with Zoom the industry's first integrated solution for complete visibility into the root causes impacting meeting and call quality for end users."

CompTIA and Out in Tech partner to increase career opportunities for LGBTQ+ tech talent

CompTIA joins more than three dozen companies as members of Qorporate, a membership program for companies committed to improving opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and other underrepresented groups in tech.

Read more of the latest business technology releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtech on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-tech-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301675342.html

SOURCE PR Newswire