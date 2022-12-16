This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

Resiliency or fragility? Ten 2023 predictions from SAS

"As organizations continue to embrace machine learning, computer vision, IoT analytics and more to gain valuable insights, people of all skill levels will be empowered to participate in the analytics process through low- or no-code options," says Jared Peterson , SAS Senior Vice President of Engineering.

Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks Team to Protect the Modern Workforce Built on the backbone of the Google Cloud network, this comprehensive cloud-delivered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 solution enables all users to work securely from anywhere regardless of device type.

Displace to Debut the World's First Truly Wireless TV at CES 2023 The 55" 4K TV has no wires or ports, is super lightweight, can be stuck to any surface with proprietary active-loop vacuum technology, and is primarily controlled by hand gestures.

Former Head of Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab Launches FCTRY LAb with $6 Million Fundraise; Representing One of the Largest Investments in a Black Founder in 2022

Making high-technology accessible, FCTRY LAb is working to provide equity in an industry where large sneaker corporations often make an overwhelming majority of profits off the creative power of minority designers, influencers and athletes.

Coupa Software Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $8 Billion

"For more than a decade, we've been building an incredible Business Spend Management Community and have proudly cemented our position as the market-leading platform in our category. We're looking forward to partnering with Thoma Bravo and accelerating our vision to digitally transform the Office of the CFO," said Rob Bernshteyn , chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa.

Crypto Winter Has Not Frozen Demand From High Net Worth Investors - According to 537 US Financial Advisors

Conducted in partnership with Talos, the survey reported that 92% of mass affluent and high net worth (HNW) clients are asking for access to digital assets for inclusion in their portfolios.

Shield AI Boosts Series E to $225M as Company Continues to Accelerate Building the World's Best AI Pilot

"We fundamentally believe that the greatest victory requires no war, which is why deterrence technology like AI pilots for defense are so crucial. We are racing to put up swarms of highly intelligent aircraft to deter the next conflict and this new capital accelerates our efforts," said Brandon Tseng , Shield AI's cofounder, president, and former Navy SEAL.

CES 2023: Somalytics revolutionizes at-home sleep monitoring with launch of first eye-tracking sleep mask

The revolutionary sleep mask can track eye movements, including rapid eye movements, to help consumers better understand sleep stages, quality and disruptions, which is key to gaining wellness insights and improving sleep.

Garmin releases 2022 Connect Fitness Report

As leisure travel roared back in 2022, so did vacation-based activities such as resort skiing, scuba diving, sailing, and surfing. Skiing/snowboarding was the fastest growing Garmin Connect activity, up 143% year-over-year.

KEVANI Introduces The Trio Los Angeles - Full-Motion media displays centrally located in Inglewood, CA

The innovative design, with three synchronized digital displays, is located in a prime location and showcases stunning full-motion content. Plans to further enhance the technology while maintaining its current size are also underway.

Warner Music Group Announces Partnership with, and Investment in Leading Digital Fashion Company, DRESSX

In the agreement, artists will collaborate directly with DRESSX to design and launch 3D and AR virtual clothing that fans can collect and enjoy across Instagram, Snapchat, and other platform partners. The deal will enable artists to unlock new revenue streams, while creating additional outlets for fans to showcase their fandom across multiple digital worlds.

