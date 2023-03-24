|
This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including BlackBerry's patent sale and a new GPS smartwatch.
NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Approximately 32,000 patents and applications relating primarily to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking will be sold in the transaction with Malikie.
Despite this, most teens (71%) think recent technological innovations are "a good thing," and virtually all (92%) would be interested in courses in school that promote skills related to AI.
Space printer rovers will paint the Lunar and Martian landscape with customized words and pictures. The printers can then photograph the images against an Earthrise glowing over a lunar horizon.
The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is constructed with super-strong 316L stainless steel and introduces patented design elements - including the mud-resistant bridge and buttons, and adjustable lugs which help keep the watch comfortable even during intense activities.
This readiness gap is telling, not least because 82% of respondents said they expect a cybersecurity incident to disrupt their business in the next 12 to 24 months.
Using a unique combination of conversational, ambient, and generative AI, DAX Express automatically and securely creates draft clinical notes in seconds for immediate clinical review and completion after each patient visit in the exam room or via telehealth patient conversations.
And because upskilling existing talent is more cost-effective than hiring new employees, 97% of learning and development and HR directors say they are prioritizing internal talent over hiring for open positions.
Wesley Kuo, Founder and CEO, Ubitus, said, "Our partnership enables games to more easily distribute high-fidelity and interactive content globally across any device, including PC, mobile, tablet, IPTV, and VR/AR headsets."
Info-Tech advises that institutions seeking to improve student experience should identify the primary concerns of students and what technology is required to address these concerns. It is also important to address support for faculty and train them to use new technologies.
Now, Webex users can use a single sign-on to leverage the NexGen Virtual features and functions. Webex customers can seamlessly collaborate, manage and create highly productive global teams while giving employees and management a sense of place and presence.
The RelieVRx program had to meet all five of the agency's requirements to be categorized as DME, a distinction that allows the solution to have a clearer pathway for securing Medicare coverage eligibility, which can influence commercial coverage more broadly.
