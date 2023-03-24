This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including BlackBerry's patent sale and a new GPS smartwatch.

BlackBerry Announces New Patent Sale Transaction with Leading Patent Monetization Company for Up to $900 Million

Approximately 32,000 patents and applications relating primarily to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking will be sold in the transaction with Malikie.

66% of Teens Concerned They Might Not Be Able to Find a Good Job as Adults Due to Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)

Despite this, most teens (71%) think recent technological innovations are "a good thing," and virtually all (92%) would be interested in courses in school that promote skills related to AI.

PRINTING IN SPACE -- Patent Issue for Printing in Space

Space printer rovers will paint the Lunar and Martian landscape with customized words and pictures. The printers can then photograph the images against an Earthrise glowing over a lunar horizon.

New Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is Launched for the Ultimate Multi-Environment Outdoor GPS Smartwatch Experience

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is constructed with super-strong 316L stainless steel and introduces patented design elements - including the mud-resistant bridge and buttons, and adjustable lugs which help keep the watch comfortable even during intense activities.

New Cisco Study Finds Only 15% of Companies Surveyed are Ready to Defend Against Cybersecurity Threats

This readiness gap is telling, not least because 82% of respondents said they expect a cybersecurity incident to disrupt their business in the next 12 to 24 months.

Nuance and Microsoft Announce the First Fully AI-Automated Clinical Documentation Application for Healthcare

Using a unique combination of conversational, ambient, and generative AI, DAX Express automatically and securely creates draft clinical notes in seconds for immediate clinical review and completion after each patient visit in the exam room or via telehealth patient conversations.

Pluralsight study finds 72% of tech leaders plan to increase their investment in tech skills development despite economic uncertainty

And because upskilling existing talent is more cost-effective than hiring new employees, 97% of learning and development and HR directors say they are prioritizing internal talent over hiring for open positions.

Ubitus and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Cloud-Based Game Streaming

Wesley Kuo , Founder and CEO, Ubitus, said, "Our partnership enables games to more easily distribute high-fidelity and interactive content globally across any device, including PC, mobile, tablet, IPTV, and VR/AR headsets."

Higher Education Needs to Leverage Data Management to Meet Emerging Student Needs, Says Info-Tech Research Group in new Blueprint

Info-Tech advises that institutions seeking to improve student experience should identify the primary concerns of students and what technology is required to address these concerns. It is also important to address support for faculty and train them to use new technologies.

Webex and NexGen Virtual Partner to Provide Secure Hybrid Work Experiences

Now, Webex users can use a single sign-on to leverage the NexGen Virtual features and functions. Webex customers can seamlessly collaborate, manage and create highly productive global teams while giving employees and management a sense of place and presence.

AppliedVR Becomes First Virtual Reality Provider to Receive HCPCS Level II Code from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as Durable Medical Equipment

The RelieVRx program had to meet all five of the agency's requirements to be categorized as DME, a distinction that allows the solution to have a clearer pathway for securing Medicare coverage eligibility, which can influence commercial coverage more broadly.

