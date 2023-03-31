This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new AI partnerships and advances in robotics.

With Security Copilot, Microsoft brings the power of AI to cyberdefense

Trained across security and networking disciplines and armed with trillions of data signals, Security Copilot dramatically increases the reach, speed and effectiveness of any security team.

DEEP Robotics makes breakthrough in autonomous search using quadrupedal robots

"Teams working on emergency searches or for site exploration commonly face challenges such as insufficient site data and risks to their personal safety. That's where these robots can provide valuable assistance," said Wei Tang , Head of Algorithm Engineering at DEEP Robotics.

Twitter's Elon Musk to Join NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino on Stage at POSSIBLE's Inaugural Marketing Event

The session is an intimate conversation between Yaccarino and Musk discussing Twitter 2.0 and what the future holds for marketers on the platform and the role Twitter plays in cultural conversations.

Beamery Announces TalentGPT, the World's First Generative AI for HR

TalentGPT will not only generate new job descriptions, but make them highly relevant to the skills that organizations' lack, and the capabilities that make high performers successful. It will not just generate email templates to send, but contextualize them to the exact candidate audience employers are trying to reach.

Meet the 10 Tech Startups in the Inaugural Geekz Ventures Pre-Accelerator

The GROWTH pre-accelerator program supports Black and Latinx-led early-stage companies from any industry, with a focus on MediaTech, Entertainment, and Mobile Technology. Applicants were assessed on their product, video pitch, potential impact, and capacity to build a scalable business.

Cresta Expands its Generative AI Solutions for the Contact Center

Powered by generative AI, these new solutions help contact center and sales teams become more effective by identifying the behaviors and drivers that improve business outcomes.

BETT 2023: ViewSonic to Debut Expanded EdTech Solutions Across UNIVERSE Virtual Campus and myViewBoard Ecosystem

Kevin Chu , Director of UNIVERSE Business Unit at ViewSonic, said, "We want attendees to see just how powerful a 3D virtual campus can be when incorporated into digital learning. UNIVERSE ensures students and teachers have access to solutions that harness the latest and most innovative technologies to enhance online learning experiences."

Annual education report finds technology to be critical for supporting educators in an evolving school environment

This year's report, which includes student insights for the first time, highlights a host of new challenges for K-12 schools, but found that respondents believe technology holds the key to solving even the most entrenched problems.

DFRobot to Showcase its IoT-enabled 'Smart City' Solution at Bett 2023

This solution shows students and teachers how to monitor and instruct 'Smart City' intelligent systems by combining the knowledge and skills from programming, hardware control, data acquisition, and IoT platform, helping to promote IoT education in schools.

NOLEJ and OpenAI Collaborate to Power the Future of Learning

NOLEJ AI automatically generates ready to use interactive videos, flashcards, and quizzes that cater to individual learning styles. Hundreds of independent studies have proven that such interactive micro-learnings outperform traditional static formats.

Crescent Space to Deliver Critical Services to a Growing Lunar Economy

Crescent's Parsec service uses a constellation of small lunar satellites that will collectively work to provide continuous connection between Earth and the people and assets in lunar orbit, as well as on the surface of the Moon.

