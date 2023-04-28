This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new Opera browser and a SuperSlim laptop from LG.

Bring the Wizarding World to Your Palm with the Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano

The Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano invites fans on a spellbinding journey where nurturing the franchise's Fantastic Beasts is up to them. Feed, pet, and play four different mini-games to care for your magical creatures or they'll run away.

Opera unveils Opera One, an entirely redesigned browser

Based on Modular Design, Opera One transforms the way you interact with your browser, delivering a liquid navigation experience which is more intuitive to the user. With today's release, Opera One also becomes the first major Chromium-based browser with a multithreaded compositor that brings the UI to life like never before.

AI21 Labs Releases "Human or Not?", A Social Experiment Inspired by the Turing Test

Pairing up players with each other or with leading AI models, the game challenges users to guess who they are speaking to - a human or a bot.

LG USA Announces Slimmest LG Gram Laptop Ever

Designed with ultra-portability in mind, LG's gram SuperSlim laptops measure at just .43-inches thick, making it the thinnest LG gram ever. Weighing just over 2 pounds and having passed seven tests for military-grade durability, the gram SuperSlim is made for those who are always on the move.

Parents view technology education, digital literacy as essential classroom priorities, CompTIA Spark study reveals

"Technology curriculum can help parents and educators open students' minds to new learning opportunities and future careers," said Charles Eaton , CEO, CompTIA Spark.

Steakholder Foods® 3D Bio-Prints First Ready-to-Cook Cultivated Grouper Fish

Unlike fully cultivated meat products which still require incubation and maturation after printing, the grouper fish product is ready to cook after printing, thanks to Steakholder Foods' unique technology that allows the mimicking of the flaky texture of cooked fish – a technology that is the subject of a provisional patent application.

Backpack Launches First Solana xNFT Collection, Breaking Records and Showcasing an Opportunity for NFTs to Be More Than JPEGs and Reach a Mass Consumer Audience

Mad Lads were introduced as the cultural complement to Backpack's tech, with the mission of onboarding non- crypto natives, generating demand, and becoming a proof point for showcasing how NFTs can also be decentralized apps.

Interactive AI Packaging to Revolutionize Shopping

The ground-breaking Hologram Concierge concept links an intelligent holographic assistant to packaging to offer a captivating and futuristic way for customers to interact with products.

MIT Technology Review's Future Compute begins this weekend, April 30 th

The two-day hybrid event will delve into several of the most talked about topics and issues facing CTOs and IT leadership today through the lens of "Digital Dexterity," including the cloud, machine learning, web3, chip wars, and the metaverse.

Tomahawk Robotics Awarded FlexCSR (Flexible Cyber Secure Radio) Production Contract from the United States Navy

"The FlexCSR program is emblematic of where the military is moving; robotic platforms with more robust and versatile communication capabilities needed for the more sophisticated and challenging operating environments of the future," said Brad Truesdell , CEO of Tomahawk Robotics.

Tile Unleashes Tile for Cats to Give Cat Owners Peace of Mind

With a 250-foot Bluetooth range, the Tile for Cats collar attachment gives cats the freedom to do as they please while giving cat parents peace of mind that felines who go missing aren't lost—and no time will be wasted looking for them.

