This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including plans for Starlab and an AI webinar for small businesses.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Voyager Space and Airbus Announce Joint Venture to Build and Operate Starlab

"This transatlantic venture with footprints on both sides of the ocean aligns the interests of both ourselves and Voyager and our respective space agencies. This pioneers continued European and American leadership in space that takes humanity forward," said Jean-Marc Nasr , Head of Space Systems at Airbus.

IBM and NASA Open Source Largest Geospatial AI Foundation Model on Hugging Face

The effort aims to widen access to NASA earth science data for geospatial intelligence and accelerate climate-related discoveries. It will be the largest geospatial foundation model on Hugging Face and the first-ever open-source AI foundation model built in collaboration with NASA.

Dell Technologies Expands AI Offerings to Accelerate Secure Generative AI Initiatives

New Dell Generative AI Solutions span IT infrastructure, PCs and professional services to simplify the adoption of full-stack GenAI with large language models (LLM), meeting organizations wherever they are in their GenAI journey.

From Likes to Love: Dating in the Era of Social Media

According to the findings, it's going down in the DMs, with 47% of respondents admitting that their relationship began because their partner decided to shoot their shot in a private social media message. Additionally, 55% of men reported that they believe "sending likes" is an effective tactic to make a connection online that can move into real life.

Lumen shakes up telecom industry with Network-as-a-Service offering

"Lumen's Network-as-a-Service offering takes the next step to deliver on our customers' networking dreams: the ability to fire up any port, with any service, at any time. It's your network, your way," said Kate Johnson , Lumen CEO.

Hughes JUPITER 3 Satellite Successfully Launches, Heralds the Start of a New Era of Connectivity

Also known as EchoStar XXIV, JUPITER 3 was built by Maxar Technologies in Palo Alto, CA , and is engineered to deliver gigabytes of connectivity to customers across North and South America . "This purpose-built satellite is engineered uniquely to meet our customers' needs and target capacity where it's needed most, such as the most rural regions of the Americas, so they can stay connected to the applications and services they depend on every day," said Hamid Akhavan , CEO, EchoStar.

BMW Group, Airbus and Quantinuum Collaborate to Fast-Track Sustainable Mobility Research Using Cutting-Edge Quantum Computers

Dr. Peter Lehnert , Vice-President, Research Technologies at BMW Group stated: "Circularity and sustainable mobility are putting us on a quest for new materials, to create more efficient products and shape the future premium user experience. Being able to simulate material properties to relevant chemical accuracy with the benefits from the accelerating quantum computing hardware is giving us just the right tools for more speed in innovation for this decisive domain."

Built In Releases Insights on What Tech Candidates Look For in Employers

While the perks and benefits expectations of employers don't change drastically by generation, the order in which they are prioritized do. While baby boomers are looking for more support in flexible work and retirement contributions, the next generation of tech desires a bigger focus on wellness and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

GoDaddy Hosting Free 'Beginner's Guide to AI for Small Business' Webinar

Attendees will leave the webinar with a better understanding of AI and how to utilize this rapidly evolving technology to help develop social media content, automate administrative tasks, speed up correspondence with customers, develop business growth plans, and much more.

Flapmax Partners with Intel to Accelerate AI Innovation in Africa

The collaboration will provide technology access, training, mentorship, and funding opportunities to entrepreneurs in emerging markets, starting with Africa , through the FAST Accelerator program. FAST is designed to help startups that are building cloud-based and AI-enabled products and services supporting communities, companies, and governments.

Introducing Wix Studio, the Ultimate Web Creation Platform for Agencies and Freelancers

Wix Studio marks a significant evolution in web creation for agencies, delivering a revolutionary platform that combines AI-powered features, the latest design and development capabilities and seamless workflows for multi-site management to help agencies create projects with greater quality and velocity.

Read more of the latest business technology releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtech on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Match Group, Cognizant, and Silicom.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-tech-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301893201.html

SOURCE PR Newswire