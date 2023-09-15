This Week in Tech News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including BlackBerry's monitoring solution for hazardous materials carriers.

Qualcomm Announces Agreement with Apple for Chip Supply

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement with Apple Inc. to supply Snapdragon® 5G Modem‑RF Systems for smartphone launches in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

BlackBerry Launches 'Intrinsically Safe' Certified Solution for Hazardous Materials Carriers

BlackBerry Radar is an easy-to-install, asset monitoring solution, taking only minutes to set up, and provides near real-time information through an intuitive dashboard. All data is transmitted and stored securely on a cloud platform, which maintains the privacy of user information at all times.

Social Media Settings to Enable During the Busy Back-to-School Season

This is the perfect time of year to set new guidelines for social media use. Parents can support their kids by encouraging them to use social media in a positive, supportive way while also setting appropriate boundaries on the amount of time they spend and the content they see.

PR Newswire Rolls Out First Ever Press Release Social Sharing Product Designed to Increase User-Generated Content

This innovative offering, powered by SoSha, allows organizations to craft social media posts for end users to easily share on their social media channels – boosting organic social engagement ten- to one hundredfold.

Honeywell, Heart Aerospace to Collaborate on Flight Controls for ES-30 Electric Airplane

Honeywell's next-generation compact Fly-by-Wire system is in an advanced stage of development on multiple aircraft, and its functions are adaptable to the ES-30, allowing Heart to bring its airplane to market quickly and cost-effectively.

Innovative Collaboration Between Writerly/EKOM and Northwestern University's MBAi Program Unveils AI Capstone Partnership

Students, selected from diverse backgrounds in science, engineering, and business, will gain exposure to real-world applications of AI technology, hands-on mentoring, and the opportunity to shape the future of a fast-growing startup pioneering generative AI's frontier.

Procreate announces its revolutionary new iPad app 'Procreate Dreams', featuring groundbreaking new animation tools made for everyone

Artists and animators can simply and spontaneously direct how the animation should feel, with new tools such as Performing, which uses gestures to automatically add keyframes as the tool records the actions.

Garmin introduces the GPSMAP 9000 series, the recreational marine market's largest chartplotters with 4K resolution

Offering seven times the processing power of the previous generations, the GPSMAP 9000 is quick and responsive and delivers Garmin's fastest map drawing and Auto Guidance+™ routing. This premium processing power significantly benefits all onboard sensors like sonar, radar, cameras, video and digital switching, and enhances the user experience across the entire network.

Path Robotics announces their next chapter in delivering fully autonomous manufacturing systems with AF-1

AF-1 enables manufacturers to increase production throughput without the need for hiring fitters, welders, and programmers. Path leverages proprietary computer vision and AI to autonomously pick, fit-up, and weld small parts.

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® and University of Iowa Successfully Demonstrate Artificial Intelligence-Commanded Mission

The successful execution of the electronic attack task by AI agents shows how autonomous uncrewed aerial systems can operate in coordination with crewed tactical platforms in future combat operations, creating a powerful, unified team to address complex threats.

Firefly Awarded $18 Million NASA Contract to Provide Radio Frequency Calibration Services from Lunar Orbit

"Utilizing common components across all our product lines, our spacecraft are designed to be highly mobile, scalable, and customizable, serving the needs of NASA, international government agencies, and the broader commercial industry," said Jana Spruce , Vice President of Spacecraft at Firefly Aerospace.

