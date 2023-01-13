This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including tech predictions for 2023, Deloitte's new Greenspace Tech, and more.

MIT Technology Review Releases List of 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2023

The 22nd annual list recognizes important technological advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, climate change, space science, telemedicine, and more.

CES is Back and Thriving! CES shattered expected attendance drawing over 115,000 industry professionals – marking the largest audited global tech event since early 2020. With over 3200 exhibitors, including 1000 startups, CES 2023 showcased the next era of innovation from transportation and mobility to digital health, sustainability, Web3, metaverse, and beyond.

U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2023 Best Jobs While nearly 40% of the top 100 Best Jobs are in health care or health care support roles, a technology job – software developer – captured the No. 1 spot this year.

Ball Aerospace Enters Final Stages of Building Space Force's Next-Gen Operational Weather Satellite

Upon delivery, WSF-M will provide mission data to Department of Defense's (DoD) environmental prediction systems that support all warfighter domains. In addition, it will broadcast real-time, actionable environmental intelligence to on-going military operations across the globe.

Illumina and Nashville Biosciences Announce Sequencing Agreement with Amgen

Illumina and Nashville Biosciences announced an agreement with Amgen to whole-genome sequence approximately 35,000 DNA samples. The sample cohort is primarily made up of DNA from African Americans, who are currently underrepresented in research for the clinical applications of genomics, including drug target discovery.

Cognizant Appoints Ravi Kumar S as Chief Executive Officer

Kumar joins Cognizant after a 20-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as President from January 2016 through October 2022 .

Deloitte launches GreenSpace Tech, an industry-leading initiative to accelerate sustainability through climate technology ecosystems

No matter where organizations are in their journey in moving from climate commitments to action, GreenSpace Tech provides businesses with access to a robust ecosystem of climate technologies and innovators to quickly track, develop, and deploy climate tech solutions.

Capella Space Raises $60M in Growth Equity from the United States Innovative Technology Fund to Expand Satellite Imaging Capacity and Meet Rapidly Growing Customer Demand

Based in the U.S., Capella is revolutionizing the way that critical industries across the public and private sectors collect and analyze Earth observation data to make informed and accurate decisions.

Shutterstock Expands Long-standing Relationship with Meta

"We want to automate the busywork required to complete creative projects and help creators understand how their work is resonating. Our content will remain at the heart of these advancements both on and off our platform, and we will continue to shape the future of generative AI in a way that is ethical and artist-centric," said Paul Hennessy , Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock.

HMH to Acquire NWEA

By combining NWEA's assessments with HMH's curriculum, HMH is expected to deliver a holistic solution for educators that helps them understand how students are growing academically and what areas need the most focus to maximize that growth. Most importantly, this solution will turn insights from assessments into content recommendations that help teachers address student-specific skill gaps and advance student learning.

Palantir Introduces Quality Management System for Life Sciences

With this new offering, Palantir is now positioned to help life sciences customers with their most critical workflows, including end-to-end analysis of clinical data.

Spin Master to Acquire the HEXBUG® Brand and Portfolio of Creative Robotic Technology

"What excites us so much about HEXBUG is that the inventors have mastered both the science and the art of bringing creatures to life through technology, to deliver truly magical play experiences," said Anton Rabie , Spin Master's Co-Founder.

