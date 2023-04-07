This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new phone from Motorola and a cybersecurity solution from BlackBerry.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Sony Electronics Introduces New Generation Spatial Reality Display

At 27 inches, the larger 4K option provides highly realistic, three-dimensional content without the use of special glasses or VR headsets. Highlights of the new offering include an upgraded high-speed vision sensor, image quality enhancing technologies and installation flexibility.

Palantir and Microsoft Expand Cloud Partnership to Public Sector

This new milestone enables U.S. government customers and industry partners to access Palantir and Microsoft's secure, integrated, enterprise-grade capabilities in both Microsoft Azure Government and Azure Commercial environments.

Welcome to life at the speed of moto g power 5G

Joining the g family lineup in North America , moto g power 5G puts you in the fast lane with powerful 5G speeds, an incredible display experience and extraordinary battery life, all at a budget-friendly price.

AI-Powered Gaming Platform Skillprint Launches Science-Backed Game Ratings to Match Players with Mood and Skill-Based Games

"We're blending leading AI with cognitive science best practices, and building a personalized path for each of our users to help them learn more about themselves and shift their moods with games," said Skillprint co-founder Chethan Ramachandran .

BlackBerry Introduces Industry-First Integrated Solution to Assure Secure Bi-Directional Response Communications During Cyber Incidents

John Giamatteo , President, BlackBerry Cybersecurity, says: "Organizations need to consider how they would communicate when their network is compromised. If email and chat services are down or can't be trusted, how would they mobilize the right people to act, and provide guidance across the company as the situation unfolds?"

Why We Need to Ban ChatGPT in Elementary Schools

The use of artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT and Bard has sparked concerns about plagiarism in high school and college. However, little attention has been given to the potential harm these tools can do to the intellectual development of elementary age children.

CTA Launches "Technology's Golden Age" Film Series

The new series produced for CTA by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions explores why accessible and inclusive technology matters, and how consumer technology can impact lives for the better.

TikTok Continues to Extend Its Domination According to New Mobile Behavioral Data from Measure Protocol

In January 2023 , 74% completed a search on TikTok, and 28% did 100 or more searches. This is compounded by the fact that most users are, on average, spending 9.5 hours per week using the app, compared to YouTube at 5.3 hours, and Facebook at 3.8 hours.

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education Introduces New Courses to Address ChatGPT/Artificial Intelligence and How to Prepare for a Banking Crisis

Having conversations regarding the proper adoption of these technologies and tools is a crucial first step, including drafting policies to assist companies with their beneficial and thoughtful implementation and use.

Stratolaunch Completes Third Captive Carry Flight with Talon-A Vehicle

The flight, which lasted a total of five hours, performed risk reduction by practicing a variety of separation profiles and confirming telemetry between Roc and Talon-A vehicles and Vandenberg Space Force Base's communication assets, assuring that back-up telemetry data collection will occur during future flight tests.

ChatGPT LSAT Score Falls Short of Getting Into Top Law Schools

ChatGPT performed worst in logic games, was mediocre in logic reasoning, and scored best in reading comprehension. The chatbot had a hard time recognizing that a new rule only applied to a specific question and did not carry over into the next question.

Live Nation Entertainment and PayPal Sign Multi-Year Deal to Expand Simple and Secure Payments to Fans Buying Tickets Worldwide

As a part of the partnership, fans will be able to pay with PayPal, PayPal Pay Later products, and Venmo* across Ticketmaster's platform. Additionally, PayPal Braintree will become Ticketmaster's primary global payment processor, speeding up the checkout process and giving fans direct access to event add-ons like merchandise and parking for purchase.

Read more of the latest business technology releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtech on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-tech-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301792151.html

SOURCE PR Newswire