This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

Lockheed Martin Selected to Develop Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft

Nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) engines offer thrust as high as conventional chemical propulsion with two-to-five times higher efficiency, which means the spacecraft can travel faster and farther and can significantly reduce propellant needs.

Introducing Norton Genie - Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips

Norton Genie is a brand new innovation from Norton designed to be as simple as asking for advice from a friend that's available 24/7. With just a few clicks or taps, Genie will give immediate guidance on whether the message, email, link or post is potentially a scam and what to do next.

Amazon and iRobot Modify Merger Price

Under the amended terms, Amazon will pay $51.75 per share revised from $61.00 per share. At the same time, iRobot has entered into a $200 million financing facility to fund its ongoing operations.

The Majority of CEOs Surveyed Believe Generative AI will Increase Their Organizations' Efficiencies: 'Summer 2023 Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey'

Despite geopolitical disruption and looming economic concerns, CEOs remain focused on navigating through uncertainty. While the challenges are many, today's CEOs demonstrate incredible resilience through their ability to navigate external factors and continue to explore and invest in emerging technologies.

New App Helps Keep Users Safe with Real-Time Alerts During Meet-ups

The Safe Meet Alert app offers four safety features to ensure everyone's safety, which include inputting emergency contacts, setting up the details of the meet-up, inputting a personal code while the meet-up is occurring, and emergency notifications to your contacts if the code is not entered.

IBM Report: Half of Breached Organizations Unwilling to Increase Security Spend Despite Soaring Breach Costs

"Time is the new currency in cybersecurity both for the defenders and the attackers. As the report shows, early detection and fast response can significantly reduce the impact of a breach," said Chris McCurdy , General Manager, Worldwide IBM Security Services.

Stability AI Announces Stable Diffusion XL 1.0, Featured on Amazon Bedrock

SDXL 1.0 will be featured on Amazon Bedrock, the fully managed service from Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) that provides access to foundation models from leading AI startups and Amazon Titan via an API.

Steakholder Foods® Signs First Ever Multi-Million-Dollar Agreement with GCC Governmental Body to Commercialize its 3D Bio-Printing Technology

The collaboration aims to address local food security goals by leveraging Steakholder Foods' expertise in 3D printing for structured food and hybrid-cultivated fish and meat production.

Sony Electronics Unveils WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Earbuds "For The Music", The Best Noise-Canceling Earbuds

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds deliver cutting-edge technology and premium sound quality with the best noise-canceling performance. Real-time audio processors and high-performance mics power the specially designed driver unit, Dynamic Driver X, for wide frequency reproduction, deep bass, and more detailed vocals.

BAE Systems to deliver next-generation digital Identification Friend or Foe interrogator for the U.S. Navy

The interrogator will have advanced capabilities—providing time-critical insights that reduce friendly fire incidents and support mission success in hostile environments.

Cineverse Unveils MatchpointAI: A Revolutionary AI Marketplace for Video Streaming Optimization

MatchpointAI leverages Cineverse's proprietary enterprise-grade content processing platform, Dispatch™, to provide content owners and streaming services access to industry-leading capabilities that can eliminate expensive, time consuming manual work preparing film and television assets for global distribution.

Boost Infinite Brings Its $25 /Month Unlimited Postpaid Plan to Amazon with Exclusive Prime Member Deal

Amazon Prime members who purchase the Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit in the Amazon U.S. store will get 20% off the list price of $25 , on top of a $25 bill credit toward their first month of service from Boost Infinite.

