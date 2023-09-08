This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the world's 100 most influential people in AI.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

TIME Reveals Inaugural TIME100 AI List of the World's Most Influential People in Artificial Intelligence

"TIME's mission is to highlight the people and ideas that are making the world a better, more equitable place," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley . "At this critical moment of exceptional growth and advancement in AI, we are proud to reveal the first-ever TIME100 AI list to recognize the individuals leading AI innovation, including those advancing major conversations to promote equity in AI."

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 Safely Returns to Earth Near Florida Coast

After splashing down safely in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida early Monday morning, NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 completed the agency's sixth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station. The international crew of four spent 186 days in orbit.

Panasonic Holdings Introduces PanasonicWELL

"PanasonicWELL will help define the future of Panasonic. Informed by a deep understanding of our customers' needs, we'll utilize both the existing product lines and innovative new technology and services to create solutions people need to live healthier lives every day," said Panasonic Group CEO Yuki Kusumi .

Branch Technology Awarded $1.13M USAF SBIR Contract to Develop 3D-Printed Energy-Efficient Retrofit System at Kirtland AFB

"This project will enable us to develop and demonstrate a fully scalable and customizable 3D printed retrofit panel system that can be tailored to an existing building's geometry to drastically enhance its energy efficiency. We will demonstrate this innovation on a building at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2024 and plan to apply it to other buildings for the military and beyond," said David Goodloe , Program Development Manager for Branch.

Lockheed Martin's Transport Layer Satellites Launch as Part of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 Mission

Each satellite incorporates a Terran Orbital bus and payload processors and is equipped with SmartSat™, Lockheed Martin's software platform that makes it easier to dynamically add and quickly change missions in orbit through simple app uploads.

Leidos advances Department of Defense biometrics to the cloud This is the first step and a key enabling milestone to securing fully automated biometrics capabilities in the cloud, delivering increased system availability and performance to stakeholders globally.

Vodafone and Amazon's Project Kuiper to Extend Connectivity in Africa and Europe

Vodafone and Vodacom plan to use Project Kuiper's high-bandwidth, low-latency satellite network to bring the benefits of 4G/5G connectivity to areas that may otherwise be challenging and prohibitively expensive to serve via traditional fibre or microwave solutions.

U.S. Space Force Awards Viasat Contract for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit Satellite Services

Under this contract, Viasat plans to leverage small satellite technology, reduced costs and increased launch service competition, facilitating the ability for pLEO constellations to provide persistent, global coverage with reduced transmission latency.

AudioEye Releases Industry's First Digital Accessibility Index Report, Shows Significant Roadblocks for People with Disabilities on Enterprise Websites

Of the 3 billion website elements tested (i.e., images, links, headers), the findings concluded every page tested had at least one accessibility error — and the average page had 37 items that failed one of the success criteria of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

IBM Expands Cloud Security and Compliance Center to Help Clients Protect Data and Assess Risk Across Hybrid, Multicloud Environments

As clients look for ways to address new threats across the supply chain and manage evolving global regulations, the solution suite helps to support their resiliency, performance, security, and compliance needs while helping to minimize operational costs.

Over 1,100 Educators Express Hope, Excitement, and Tech Optimism in New Back-To-School Survey From GoGuardian

Over 93% of those surveyed reported they are somewhat or very likely to implement an educational technology product they have never used before. Educators mentioned a total of 149 different technology products when asked what they plan to use, including gamified learning solutions, new digital presentation tools, ChatGPT, and a variety of classroom management platforms.

Genesys and Salesforce Launch AI-Powered Customer Experience and Relationship Management Solution

This jointly released solution makes agent and supervisor jobs more seamless, bringing enterprise contact center and workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities from Genesys Cloud CX to Salesforce Service Cloud.

Read more of the latest business technology releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtech on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-tech-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301921484.html

SOURCE PR Newswire