This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Toyota's robotics research and Oracle's partnership with Uber.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Cisco to Acquire Splunk, to Help Make Organizations More Secure and Resilient in an AI-Powered World

"We're excited to bring Cisco and Splunk together. Our combined capabilities will drive the next generation of AI-enabled security and observability," said Chuck Robbins , chair and CEO of Cisco.

Toyota Research Institute Unveils Breakthrough in Teaching Robots New Behaviors

TRI has already taught robots more than 60 difficult, dexterous skills using the new approach, including pouring liquids, using tools, and manipulating deformable objects. These achievements were realized without writing a single line of new code; the only change was supplying the robot with new data.

Meet Lantern: A Microsoft-focused Consultancy, Poised to be a Digital Pioneer in the Era of AI

With its immersive digital studio model, Lantern has flipped the script on the hybrid work paradigm with the introduction of multimodal workstyles that bring clarity, sensibility and purpose back to the consulting workplace.

Oracle and Uber Co-innovate to Transform Last Mile Delivery in Retail

This joint solution enables retailers to rebalance inventory while giving customers more choices, including same-day and scheduled delivery options, order pickup, and returns to the closest retail or postal location.

AI Will Create More Jobs Than It Replaces Says Business Leaders

As businesses continue to face skills-related challenges and the massive need to transform their workforces, Multiverse surveyed over 1,000 business leaders across the US and UK to uncover the key trends driving the pace of change in workforce transformation.

83% of IT Security Professionals Say Burnout Causes Data Breaches

Recent estimates put the shortage of cybersecurity professionals at 3.5 million. Burnout isn't just a people problem; it is a business problem that negatively impacts a company's ability to safeguard its data, reputation, and bottom line.

Red Bull Ford Powertrains Uses Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Build Hybrid Engine from the Ground Up

OCI supplies massive processing power that allows RBFPT engineers to use digital simulations to evaluate concepts and refine designs before building a physical prototype. Using OCI, including bare metal compute and cluster networking, eliminated the expense and time required to implement a large scale on-premises high performance computing (HPC) solution.

Internet Testing Systems, Pearson VUE, and Microsoft Release Secure Access to Online Documentation during Exams

ITS launched this feature with Pearson VUE and Microsoft for candidates undertaking role-based and specialty Microsoft Certification exams in testing centers and online via OnVUE, allowing them to reference Microsoft Learn as they navigate their exams.

New CompTIA report finds steady progress on the cybersecurity front, but balancing act gets tougher for organizations

"Excessive cybersecurity measures can hinder overall progress, but if measures are too relaxed, it can lead to serious incidents, resulting in potentially greater negative impacts," said Seth Robinson , vice president, industry research, CompTIA. "This balancing act is a full-time job.

New Charging Station for Schools to Love

In order to save space in already crowded classrooms, PowerGistics designs their charging stations to be vertical and house the devices laying flat, in their intended position. This design keeps devices protected and in better condition for longer, saving schools money on new device purchases.

Leidos awarded $7.9 billion U.S. Army tactical IT hardware contract

"With our AI and machine learning-powered solutions, we can help the Army resolve its toughest challenges, such as obsolescence, cybersecurity, supply chain resiliency and counterfeit parts. We are excited to deliver a readiness advantage to the warfighter," said Will Johnson , senior vice president and Logistics and Mission Support operation manager.

Millennium Space Systems' VICTUS NOX space vehicle operational in just 37 hours

"Conducting space vehicle initialization and achieving mission readiness in record time demonstrates a dramatic shift in the way we deliver and operate in, from and to space," said Col Erik Stockham , senior materiel leader, Acquisition Delta Space Warfighting at Space Systems Command.

