This Week in Tech News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new AI tech from IBM and Ring's search for extraterrestrials.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

IBM Announces New AI-Powered Threat Detection and Response Services

The new Threat Detection and Response Services (TDR) provide 24x7 monitoring, investigation, and automated remediation of security alerts from all relevant technologies across client's hybrid cloud environments – including existing security tools and investments, as well as cloud, on-premise, and operational technologies (OT).

Ring Announces Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials This Halloween Season

With new sightings and further evidence that lifeforms might exist beyond Earth's atmosphere, there's a possibility that Extraterrestrial activity could be happening right outside your front door or in your backyard. Starting today ( Oct. 4 ) until November 3, 2023 , Ring is offering a $1,000,000 Grand Prize2 to a US resident who captures unaltered Scientific Evidence of a real Extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device.

Holland America Line Successfully Installs SpaceX's Starlink Internet Aboard More Than Half Its Fleet

Since receiving Starlink internet, the ships have sailed through Alaska , the Mediterranean and Canada with positive guest and team member feedback on the performance of the Wi-Fi.

BlackBerry Provides Project Imperium Update and Announces Intention to Separate Business Units

Based on input from the current process and with the support of management, the Board has determined that separating the IoT and Cybersecurity business units into two independently-operated entities is the optimal strategic direction for BlackBerry.

Introducing KNOW Chatbot

With KNOW Chatbot, users can effortlessly load and launch a dynamic chatbot representative by seamlessly connecting their social media accounts, Google Drive, and other documents, and then easily share their chatbot across their entire online presence.

E-Space Successfully Demonstrates Novel Low Earth Orbit Space System Capabilities During U.S. Department of Defense Field Test Program

"E-Space has game-changing technology. We are extending satellite coverage and connectivity so that warfighters, in and out of theater, have access to a new kind of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform that can connect, sense and track all military assets across the globe," said Greg Wyler , founder and CEO, E-Space.

Odds Are 1 in 4 Americans Will Fall Victim to Online Crime

As part of the campaign, Aura is launching a new, free online safety resource center for all Americans – available starting this week via Aura.com — that provides visitors with step-by-step instructions to help resolve instances of online crime.

Science Table by Anatomage Brings Real Learning Experiences through Virtual Experiments

Whether it's diving into the microscopic world, or flying into the cosmic realm, students can discover science in a way that is not possible at their school lab benchtop. Science Table by Anatomage inspires the next generation of learners with its 60+ virtual experiments in biology, chemistry, and physics.

Supply Chains Turn to Technology to Navigate Economic Volatility and Battle for Talent

"The 3PL sector continues to face a number of externalities, and providers of logistics services are focused on improving logistics effectiveness and reducing overall supply chain costs," Dr. C. John Langley of Penn State University said. "3PLs and their customers are leveraging their relationships along with technology, data, analytics and supply chain talent to increase agility and enhance success."

The Sandbox partners with Agora to power next-gen social interactions in the metaverse The collaboration will empower players in The Sandbox to connect through real-time voice, video, and chat, encouraging better collaboration among creators, and social multiplayer experiences.

National Safety Council Releases New Research on Technology to Reduce Most Common Workplace Injury

"This white paper aims to bridge the gap between solution providers and adopters so that all organizations, regardless of their size or industry, can understand technology solutions available to minimize musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risks and create safer outcomes for their workers," said Sarah Ischer , MSD Solutions Lab program lead at NSC.

New SEC Cyber Rules to Push Publics and Their Third Parties to Strengthen Programs

"Whether organizations are publicly traded or do business with public companies, clear communication from top leadership about cyber risk management expectations can help mitigate security risks within organizations themselves, but also within their broader supply chains and ecosystems," said Daniel Soo , Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory's strategy and extended enterprise leader and a principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Read more of the latest business technology releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtech on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-tech-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301949080.html

SOURCE PR Newswire