This Week in Tech News: 13 Stories You Need to See

Deloitte Sponsors World Economic Forum Centre for Trustworthy Technology

The Centre's mission is focused on the responsible production and use of emerging technologies, such as, the metaverse, blockchain, digital reality, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

MinXray and DUXS Program Take First-Ever Diagnostic Radiographs in Zero-Gravity

The purpose of this study was to prove successful X-ray imaging is possible in a zero-gravity environment and show that existing equipment is capable of producing diagnostic images in both zero-gravity and Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Emerson Announces Premium, All-Cash Proposal to Acquire National Instruments for $53 per Share

"Although Emerson would have preferred to reach an agreement privately, given NI's announcement that it is undertaking a strategic review, and after refusing to work with us toward a premium cash transaction over the past eight months, we are making our interest public for the benefit of all NI shareholders," said Lal Karsanbhai, President and Chief Executive Officer of Emerson.

S&P Global Announces Agreement to Sell Engineering Solutions Business to KKR "Today's announcement marks the next exciting step towards executing our strategy of powering global markets," said Douglas L. Peterson , President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global.

Netflix Taps Nielsen for Global Audience Insights Kim Gilberti, SVP, Product Management at Nielsen, said, "As we move closer to providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across screens and platforms with Nielsen ONE, this agreement with Netflix is another great example of why Nielsen is well positioned to lead the audience measurement movement now and in the future."

TaxBit Announces Acquisition of Digital Asset Accounting Startup Tactic

The combination of TaxBit's enterprise-grade digital asset tax and accounting solutions with Tactic's automated accounting software enables best-in-class crypto financial visibility and compliance for businesses.

Sound pioneer Ray Dolby's personal papers are donated to Stanford Libraries' Silicon Valley Archives

Dolby, known for taking the hiss out of tape recordings and developing sound technologies that revolutionized the entertainment industry, meticulously documented his curiosity and passion for sound, which started at an early age as revealed by high school papers.

Lennox Industries Introduces Groundbreaking Smart Home Innovation

The Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat and accessories go beyond "smart" to ensure the most perfect air and peace of mind for homeowners by detecting air pollutants, customizing comfort by room, providing maintenance reminders and service alerts, and more.

SAS and project44 Team Up to Power Real-Time Visibility and Planning

Bart De Muynck , project44's Chief Industry Officer, said, "Retailers know how a purchase goes from raw material to a store shelf or consumer's door, but supply chain visibility technology enables them to track, manage, measure and optimize every step of that journey in real-time. Our work with SAS is key to unlocking the most resilient and efficient logistics operations possible."

Movano Health's Evie Ring Wins 10 "Best of CES 2023" Awards

As the first medical grade smart ring designed for women, the product was extremely well received and garnered 10 "Best of CES" awards from major media publications, including USA Today, CNN, Wired, Digital Trends, Tom's Guide and more.

Lower Unveils Mortgage as a Service Platform, Announces Opendoor as First Customer Through the MaaS platform, Lower provides a solution for consumer finance, banking and real-estate brands to offer a digital-first home financing experience quickly and easily, with white-label options available. It can be embedded into the partner's customer journey through API and no-code solutions.

Multilateral Collaboration Essential to Bridging the Digital Economic Divide, says DCO Report The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) launched the Bridging the Gap Report at the World Economic Forum in Davos , highlighting the critical need for greater international, multilateral cooperation to close the digital divide and ensure all nations can benefit from digital economies.

Grubhub Partners with RapidSOS to Enhance Driver Safety through Faster & Smarter 911 Response

The partnership will provide Grubhub delivery partners the ability to share dynamic location data as well as caller ID (name, phone number) directly to 911 responders when an emergency call is placed via the Grubhub for Drivers App.

