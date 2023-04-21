This Week in Tech News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a generative AI home builder and a new climate app for the U.S.

Global Study: 70% of Business Leaders Would Prefer a Robot to Make Their Decisions

People feel overwhelmed and under qualified to use data to make decisions and this is hurting their quality of life and business performance, according to a new study – The Decision Dilemma – by Oracle and Seth Stephens-Davidowitz , New York Times bestselling author.

Create Your Dream Home with AI - And Find Out if it Really Exists on Realtor.com®

The new Dream Home builder can turn your vision of home into a reality; and one lucky winner of the AI Dream Home Sweepstakes will receive design plans to their very own dream home and $2,500 in cash.

Oracle and Zoom Join Forces to Expand Access to Virtual Care

By connecting telehealth capabilities with Oracle Cerner Millennium, Oracle and Zoom can enable providers around the world to join patient appointments more quickly and easily with the relevant patient electronic health record (EHR) at their fingertips.

European Climate App, Zerofy, Launches in USA for Earth Week American users can now download the free app to track their carbon footprints, automated & real-time, reduce emissions, learn, and save on energy bills. The app guides users with actionable ways they can shift towards an eventual electrified and zero-carbon home.

Leidos, NASCAR speed into lunar rover race

Leidos CEO Roger Krone said, "This groundbreaking collaboration between Leidos and NASCAR takes both companies into uncharted territory, just like we believe our rover will do for NASA and its astronauts. We aim to pave the way for human exploration of space and inspire the next generation of engineers, scientists and innovators to reach for the stars."

Ecopia Partners with NextNav to Equip Emergency Response Teams with 3D Visualizations

Together, Ecopia and NextNav are providing public safety answering points (PSAPs) with the ability to visualize z-axis coordinates of emergency calls on 3D building data, helping first responders locate which floor of a multistory building a call is coming from and reach people in need more quickly.

GuideGeek, an OpenAI-powered Travel Assistant from Matador Network, Is Revolutionizing Vacation Planning

Built on ChatGPT technology from OpenAI, GuideGeek is a free service that provides travel recommendations customized to the user's specific needs and interests. "Build a five-day itinerary through Vietnam that would make Anthony Bourdain proud," one person requested in a scroll of recent user queries.

Cision Creates New Role to Lead AI Strategy: Appoints Antony Cousins as Executive Director for AI Strategy and Announces New AI-Driven Products and Approach for 2023

He will also oversee the development of powerful generative text–driven solutions with the reliability that corporate, government and agency communications teams demand, and will ensure that Cision continues to develop AI solutions responsibly and ethically, ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks emerging in the US, UK, Europe and beyond.

Augmental Launches the MouthPad^: A Tongue-Controlled Interface that Lets People Explore the Digital World Hands-Free

Augmental redesigned the computer mouse with the goal of making it more universally inclusive — empowering everyone, particularly individuals with hand impairments, to use computers with greater degrees of expressivity and convenience.

Chat-GPT for Games: Buildbox Releases First Stage

This seamless collaboration between human creativity and AI is the future of game development. Buildbox, used in over 180 countries around the world, is taking a significant leap forward in simplifying game development with the addition of generative AI to its software.

AceChat: The World's First Video Based AI Study Bot for STEM

Students benefit by receiving real-time feedback and personalized content to suit their unique learning styles. While many AI chat models have struggled with math- and science-based requests, this is where AceChat excels.

Acer Unleashes the Predator Orion X Desktop and Curved Monitors for Gaming Enthusiasts

The new Predator Orion X gaming desktop features a sci-fi inspired, DIY-friendly design and runs on up to the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900KS processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPUs, providing high-power gaming performance in a compact chassis.

GPTZero and Peerceptiv Agree to Test AI Detection in Peer Learning

"We believe students should be empowered to explore generative AI technologies in an ethical and responsible way," said GPTZero founder Edward Tian . "In partnering with Peerceptiv, we're excited to offer a solution that supports students and educators in navigating AI technologies."

