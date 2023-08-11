This Week in Tech News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including PayPal's stablecoin launch and AI updates in web3 and edtech.

PayPal Launches U.S. Dollar Stablecoin

PayPal USD will be available to consumers, merchants and developers to seamlessly connect fiat and digital currencies. As the only stablecoin supported within the PayPal network, PayPal USD leverages PayPal's decades-long experience in payments at scale, combined with the speed, cost and programmability of blockchain protocols.

DISH Network Corporation and EchoStar Corporation to Combine

The transaction combines DISH Network's satellite technology, streaming services and nationwide 5G network with EchoStar's premier satellite communications solutions, creating a global leader in terrestrial and non-terrestrial wireless connectivity.

75% of Organizations Worldwide Set to Ban ChatGPT and Generative AI Apps on Work Devices

61% of those deploying or considering bans said the measures are intended as long term or permanent, with risks to data security, privacy, and corporate reputation driving decisions to take action. 83% also voiced concerns that unsecured apps pose a cybersecurity threat to their corporate IT environment.

Aptos Labs Partners with Microsoft to Drive Web3 Into the Mainstream

Aptos Assistant will enable users to seamlessly onboard into web3 by asking any kind of question regarding the Aptos blockchain ecosystem using natural language. It will also be available to guide developers as they build smart contracts and decentralized apps—and direct them toward relevant, accessible resources.

Garmin signs purchase agreement to acquire JL Audio, a highly regarded audio solutions manufacturer

"JL Audio shares Garmin's vision to deliver unique technology solutions, supported by meaningful R&D and engineering. We are thrilled at the opportunity to integrate into Garmin's product ecosystem," said Lucio Proni , JL Audio Founder and CEO.

MindsDB Secures Funding from NVIDIA to Make AI More Accessible to All Businesses

"The world is facing a new transformation where most software that you know today will need to be upgraded with an AI-centric approach. To accomplish this, every developer worldwide, regardless of their AI knowledge, should be capable of producing, managing and plugging AI models to existing software infrastructure. This is the exact issue that our AI database resolves," said Jorge Torres , Co-Founder and CEO of MindsDB.

Rewriting the Code Expands to the UK, Accelerating Diversity in Global Tech Industry

"With our comprehensive resources, relationships with tech companies, and supportive community of women, we're excited to increase opportunities for university and early-career professionals and diversity across the UK's tech landscape," said Sue Harnett , President and CEO, at Rewriting the Code.

Umbra Generates the Highest-Resolution Commercial SAR Image Ever Released

Umbra provides easy access to the highest quality commercial satellite data available, which is an indispensable tool for the growing number of organizations monitoring the Earth to make data-driven decisions that address global issues. Umbra's constellation is able to identify and monitor surface-level changes globally, and can be used for a variety of efforts.

Quizlet Launches Advanced AI-Powered Tools for Next-Gen Studying

"This back-to-school, we are launching products that use generative AI to go a step beyond anything students have seen before and to do what we do best: help students practice and master whatever they are learning," said Quizlet CEO Lex Bayer . All U.S. Quizlet users 16 years and older are now able to access these new features, with Quizlet Plus users gaining unlimited access.

BitPay Debuts Bill Pay, Enables Users to Pay Bills with Cryptocurrency

From credit cards and mortgages to car payments and personal loans, BitPay users can make payments to 5,000+ service providers. BitPay Bill Pay is a convenient and secure option to pay off balances with practically any service provider directly from BitPay's self-custody wallet application.

LF Energy Research Finds Open Source Software is Driving Sustainability Innovation, Including Climate Technologies, Environmental Science, and Energy Efficiency

"Open source software is a powerful tool in our fight against climate change," said Eirini Malliaraki, head of Programme at Deep Science Ventures. "It's not only about preserving natural resources, it can drive compound, systemic solutions by pooling knowledge and OSS projects across various domains. Importantly, open source is the only way we can understand the environmental impact of any organization in a solid, reliable and science-based way."

The metaverse could reach up to $900 billion by 2030 but will take time to scale, finds Bain & Company

The study reveals the opportunity for engaging during the metaverse's seed stage as technologies evolve to support more immersive experiences.

Device Downtime is a Critical Issue for Schools Across the US

As more schools equip students with devices, they are facing the challenge of regular "computing device return-and-repair rituals." Maintaining devices is essential, as technology plays a pivotal role in preparing students for the workforce and facilitating personalized instruction that improves learning outcomes for all.

