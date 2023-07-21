This Week in Tech News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including AI developments in web design, home security, and Teams meetings.

Wix Unveils Groundbreaking AI Site Generator Alongside Suite of AI-Powered Features Set to Revolutionize Web Creation

Avishai Abrahami , Co-Founder and CEO of Wix, said, "We're on the edge of something truly amazing, and we will keep advancing our offerings as AI technology progresses to enable users to grow their businesses and have success with more efficiency and creativity than ever before."

New NASA Artemis Instruments to Study Volcanic Terrain on the Moon

The DIMPLE instrument suite will investigate the Ina Irregular Mare Patch, discovered in 1971 by Apollo 15 orbital images. Learning more about this mound will address outstanding questions about the evolution of the Moon, which in turn can provide clues to the history of the entire solar system.

Johnson Controls to expand OpenBlue digital buildings capabilities through acquisition of workplace management software leader FM:Systems

"FM:Systems' powerful, predictive workplace management platform will build on our best-in-class building automation services, OpenBlue, to offer a one-stop solution that helps customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, improve building efficiency and reduce operational costs," said Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver .

Common Sense Media Announces New Ratings and Reviews System for AI Products

In response to high demand from parents and educators, Common Sense Media will build a new AI ratings and reviews system to help families and policymakers make informed decisions about artificial intelligence tools and programs.

Futureverse Raises $54 Million Series A to Scale Metaverse Infrastructure and Introduce AI to the Metaverse

The company's technology platform includes a robust suite of proprietary AI content generation tools designed to enhance the music, objects, characters and animations that make up the metaverse. By rolling up 11 metaverse infrastructure and content companies into one collaborative ecosystem, Futureverse delivers the essential components for constructing any metaverse application.

DroneShield Awarded Record $33 Million U.S. Government Contract

DroneShield provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems. DroneShield's current order backlog (committed orders in the process of fulfilment) stands at a record $62 million , with a current pipeline of over $200 million across more than 80 opportunities.

SAP Advances Vision of Business AI with Investments in Aleph Alpha, Anthropic and Cohere to Complement $1+ Billion AI Commitment from Sapphire Ventures

"We are at a watershed moment, with generative AI poised to fundamentally change how businesses run," said Sebastian Steinhaeuser, Chief Strategy Officer, SAP SE.

OtterBox Has Back to School Covered

Technology is an essential part of the classroom at all levels of education, and OtterBox knows protecting your tech keeps the year running smoothly.

Ready-in-a-Click: The First Ever Virtual Makeup on Microsoft Teams

The Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams allows users to adjust their personal style quickly and easily from directly within a Teams meeting. The virtual makeup looks provide a low-barrier way to try out different styles with the goal of democratizing makeup and empowering people with self-confidence, especially at work.

Forward-looking CIOs are moving decisively to generative AI, says new MIT Technology Review Insights global research report

Powered by the potential of newly emerging use cases, AI is finally moving from pilot projects and "islands of excellence" to a generalized capability integrated into the fabric of organizational workflows. Technology teams no longer have to "sell" AI to business units; there is now significant "demand pull" from the enterprise.

EnGenius Launches the World's First Cloud Wi-Fi 7 Access Points for Enterprises

Roger Liu , EVP at EnGenius Technologies, said, "This breakthrough solution, in combination with our EnGenius Cloud, empowers organizations to leverage the full potential of their networks, delivering unparalleled speed, capacity, and scalability. The ECW536 marks the beginning of our Wi-Fi 7 endeavors."

Deloitte, AT&T and Salesforce to Simplify ESG Data Collection and Sustainability Management Through Connectivity-based Approach

"With a holistic understanding of specific varying regulations, we can help our clients establish a purpose-driven, outcomes-focused approach and enable transparency to their stakeholders on progress against their sustainability-focused goals," said Luis Galito , principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Sustainability 360 offering leader.

Ready, Set…AI Not Yet: Majority of HR Professionals Want More Training, Education, and Laws for AI in The Workplace

The large majority of HR professionals (84%) believe that there should be more education and training in the workplace regarding AI tools. A further 62% believe that there should be more laws specifically governing AI tools to prevent bias in the recruitment process.

Ubiety Technologies Unveils Eckleburg: A Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence Platform Creating World First Insights from High Velocity Radio Frequency Data

In each unique deployment, Eckleburg is able to learn and establish known devices and what represents 'normal' activity patterns in order to identify anomalies and generate alerts based on the traffic it observes. For example, if parents are out for the evening and expect their two children to remain home, but Eckleburg recognizes there are 6 additional phones present, Eckleburg alerts the homeowner.

SOURCE PR Newswire