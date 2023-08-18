This Week in Tech News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including PayPal's new CEO and a record high for streaming in July.

IBM Consulting Collaborates with Microsoft to Help Companies Accelerate Adoption of Generative AI

The new IBM Consulting Azure OpenAI Service offering, which is available on Azure Marketplace, is a fully managed AI service that allows developers and data scientists to apply powerful large language models, including their GPT and Codex series. It aims to help businesses define an adoption strategy and an initial set of specific and value-add generative AI use cases.

PayPal Names Alex Chriss as Next President and CEO

The appointment follows a thorough CEO search process, conducted by the Board over the last number of months, with the mandate to appoint a next generation leader with extensive global payments, product, and technology experience, capable of driving growth across the PayPal platform for years to come.

Deloitte Expands Strategic Alliance with NVIDIA to Unlock Value of Generative AI Across Enterprise Software Platforms

"The fever pitch of excitement around generative AI speaks to its potential to elevate how businesses are run and reinvent how work is done," said Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte Global CEO.

Your city is getting smarter: AustinGIS, Sky Packets, and Lumen to revolutionize smart city, connected experiences

The concept of a smart city is around improving quality of life by bringing next-generation technology to residents. Smart cities need sensors and endpoints in an urban center to manage assets and resources efficiently. Ultimately, smart cities need a great network to carry all that data.

Norton Preps Parents with Crash Course in Best Back-to-School Practices

As parents send kids back to school, many face growing concerns around the safety of their children. While the majority of parents (70%) believe they know enough to keep their families safe online, nearly a third do not think schools are doing enough to educate and protect children from online threats and less than half trust school technology policies.

Streaming Climbs to Record High in July, Linear TV Falls Below 50%, according to Nielsen's July 2023 Report of The Gauge™

Broadcast and cable each represented record low shares at 20.0% and 29.6% of total TV usage, respectively, to combine for a linear television total of 49.6%.

Talon Aerolytics Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Solutions to Revolutionize the Wireless Telecom Industry

By intelligently combining data analytics, predictive modeling, and autonomous decision-making, these solutions aim to revolutionize the way carriers and tower owners validate asset inventory deployed on any site.

Viasat Real-Time Earth Opens Ground Station in Japan

Viasat is establishing itself as a global leader in Ka-band support for low earth orbit (LEO) missions with its ability to downlink Ka-band payload data with a 7.3m full motion antenna at the Hokkaido site and is postured to support current and future government and commercial satellite programs.

Globant Launches Microsoft Studio for Businesses to Embrace the Cloud and AI Revolution

"Globant's investment in enhancing its partnership with Microsoft covers everything our customers could need to achieve their business goals and stay ahead of the competition, from cloud migration to data analytics, from enterprise services to app modernization," said Diego Fabani, Sr. Managing Director at Globant.

GoDaddy Studio Adds AI-Powered Instant Video Capabilities, Helping Entrepreneurs Quickly Create Engaging Videos to Grow their Businesses

Instant Video is a new AI-powered feature within the GoDaddy Studio app that can quickly and easily meet the growing need for video-based digital marketing and social commerce, all at no additional cost.

Code.org, ETS, ISTE, and Khan Academy Launch Free AI Professional Learning for Teachers

According to a recent survey, artificial Intelligence is poised to play a growing role in education, but the vast majority of teachers are not prepared and lack training on how to leverage this new technology in their classrooms.

Oracle Achieves Top Secret Cloud Authorization

This new accreditation provides the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community access to Oracle Cloud innovations and expands Oracle's enterprise accreditations to support unclassified, controlled unclassified information (CUI), and top-secret workloads.

Leidos selected by U.S. Navy to operate and sustain medium unmanned vessels

"The Leidos team has unmatched experience and expertise in autonomous vessel design and operations, delivering four operational medium-sized USV platforms to the Navy so far. We look forward to helping the Navy accelerate this important work and providing new capabilities at the tip of the spear," said Gerry Fasano , Leidos Defense Group president.

Meeranda, the Human-Like AI, Officially Launches its Global Operations

Meeranda aims to address a problem that has long frustrated global organizations and their clients; chatbots along with their half-baked AI solutions.

