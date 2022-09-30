This Week in Tech News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

Autodesk and Epic Games to Deliver Real-Time, Immersive Design Capabilities to Customers

This joint effort with Epic Games aims to make immersive real-time environments easily accessible to designers, engineers, and construction professionals, so they can deliver more innovative projects in less time.

Uber Eats Creates Industry-First Point of Sale Integrations with Toast and Clover

Restaurants can sign up for Uber Eats directly through point of sale (POS) partner platforms for a more effortless onboarding experience.

Sony Electronics Expands Cinema Line with New 4K Super 35 Camera for Future Filmmakers

The new FX30 is a 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera that offers many professional features of the Cinema Line, such as Dual Base ISO, Log shooting modes, and user-imported LUTs (Look Up Tables) at a price point that appeals to many aspiring filmmakers.

Gen Z Wants Brands to Deliver More Interactive Live Video Experiences

Interactive live video includes live-streaming video where the audience can react with chat or emojis, and streamer(s) can interact with their audiences in real-time. These video solutions are being implemented across different facets of entertainment and business.

ASUS Launches Z790 Series Motherboards for 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Thanks to exclusive technologies like AEMP II, AI Overclocking and AI Cooling II, plus user-friendly features such as Q-Design, ASUS Z790 motherboards are ideal solutions for users aiming to build a next-gen machine or upgrade their existing system.

Roku enables brand new cross-media measurement of Traditional TV, Connected TV, Desktop, and Mobile Ad Campaigns together with Nielsen

Now, marketers running ads with Roku can deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across all four screens in the home.

AT&T Awarded $119 Million /11-Year Task Order to Modernize Networking for U.S. Customs and Border Protection

AT&T was awarded a task order to modernize the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) voice and data networks to help ensure reliable, high-speed wireline and wireless connectivity among CBP's Federal Law Enforcement Agents nationwide.

Unstoppable Women of Web3 Launches New Education Streams

"I believe that the future of Web3 should be representative of the diversity of our world. Education is the way to create inclusive opportunities for all," said Sandy Carter , Founder of Unstoppable WoW3. "Web3 is the future of the internet and for innovation, we need more diverse voices being heard."

