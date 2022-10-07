This Week in Tech News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

LIV Golf Appoints ISBI 360 to Sell Tickets for their Domestic Schedule

"We're looking forward to partnering with ISBI 360 to deploy their reps and sales methodology to get more tickets into our fans' hands," said Matt Goodman , President of Franchises for LIV Golf Enterprises.

Motional and Uber Announce Industry-Leading Multimarket Commercial Agreement for Autonomous Ride-Hail and Delivery Services The 10-year, multimarket agreement creates the opportunity for effective scaling and broad adoption of AVs by pairing Motional's advanced driverless technology with Uber's network of millions of customers.

Hyundai Mobis Developed 5G Communication Module for Autonomous and Connected Vehicles The solution features a broad range of transport applications for enhanced safety and convenience for drivers: sensor-data sharing between vehicles, automatic deceleration in school zones, and vehicle control in emergencies.

Sdaia, Google Cloud to Launch Training Program to Empower Women in Ai Sector Elevate is a global program which aims to use AI to reduce the gender gap by empowering more than 25,000 women globally in the next five years. The program will provide free accessible training to women in tech and science, empowering them and pursuing the growing number of job opportunities in the field of data and artificial intelligence.

AI and Cities: UN-Habitat and Mila Launch a Collaborative White Paper on the Use and Potential Challenges of AI to Support the Development of People-Centered Sustainable Cities and Settlements "AI, like any other technology, can be a force that widens or reduces social gaps depending on how it is applied. We have a collective responsibility to appropriately use and integrate AI solutions and ensure that there are no unintended consequences." says Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director at UN-Habitat.

DoorDash Partners with Marvel Entertainment to Launch "The Dashers" Comic Book at New York Comic Con Introduced at New York Comic Con, DoorDash and Marvel worked together to launch a new custom comic book, The Dashers, which celebrates the work and lives of those who deliver with DoorDash.

Deezer Invests to Create Livestreaming Powerhouse as Driift Acquires Dreamstage The acquisition brings together Driift's award winning production capabilities with Dreamstage's best-in-class technology and commerce platform.

