This Week in Tech News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

eBay Acquires TCGplayer

By combining eBay's 26 years of experience and commitment to the trading cards category with TCGplayer's expansive ecommerce platform and strategic omnichannel capabilities like order fulfillment and cart optimization, eBay and TCGplayer will enhance the overall collecting experience for customers.

Cognizant to Expand Workday Expertise and Services with Acquisition from OneSource Virtual Acquiring these practices will complement Cognizant's existing finance and HR advisory implementation services with Workday, expanding capabilities in consulting, deployment, and post-deployment support across North America and the United Kingdom .

Lumen Enters into Agreement Regarding Divestiture of EMEA Business to Colt Technology Services for $1.8B

The envisaged transaction is subject to customary conditions and would involve the divestiture by Lumen of its EMEA business, including its terrestrial and subsea networks, data centers and network equipment in the region to London -headquartered Colt.

MoneyGram Introduces New Crypto Service Enabling Customers to Buy, Sell and Hold Cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram App

Consumers in the U.S. can now trade and store Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ( ETH ) and Litecoin (LTC) by using the company's leading mobile app.

Honeywell and Aramco Announce Joint Venture for New Intelligent Operations Software Solution

The joint venture aims to equip industrial companies with the tools, processes and practices they need to run plant operations more effectively and accelerate sustainable digital transformation and operational excellence initiatives.

14-year-old Develops Robotic Hand to Help with Disaster Recovery; Wins $25,000 Top Award at the Broadcom MASTERS

Thomas impressed the judges with his leadership style, collaborative spirit, and innovative research project. He designed and developed a robotic hand that can be used in situations that might be too dangerous for humans, like a natural disaster.

Casio G-SHOCK Levels Up With New Super Mario Bros.™ Designed Timepiece

G-SHOCK brings the Super Mario Bros. world to life through a carefully curated design and playful details that will appeal to all generations of Super Mario lovers – Mario red on the bezel and dial, background blue of the game's overworld stages and gold accents that recall Mario's precious coins.

The Wait is Over, The Women's Sports Network Has Arrived

The first-of-its-kind hub will showcase women's sports content while creating more commercial opportunities for athletes, their leagues, and the industry at large. The Women's Sports Network is available across multiple streaming platforms including Amazon Freevee, FuboTV, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Local Now, Plex, Sports.tv, Tubi, and Xumo.

Read more of the latest business technology releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtech on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-tech-news-8-stories-you-need-to-see-301668719.html

SOURCE PR Newswire