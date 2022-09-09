This Week in Tech News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

Cogent Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire T-Mobile's Wireline Business

As part of the agreement, in addition to the fiber network and related assets and customers, Cogent will acquire certain liabilities associated with the business.

Algorand Protocol Upgrade Introduces State Proofs for Trustless Cross Chain Communication and 5x Faster Performance

The proof-of-stake, carbon-negative blockchain network rolls out quantum-secure interoperability, speeds of 6,000 transactions per second, and new best-in-class developer features.

Case-Mate Unveils New Lineup of Stylish & Practical Mobile Accessories for iPhone 14

Staying true to Case-Mate's roots, the new collection features premium, sustainable materials, stunning designs, plastic-free packaging, 10-foot (or higher) drop protection and antimicrobial technology.

PolyAI raises $40m to enable enterprise voice assistants to speak like people

PolyAI has developed a proprietary suite of technologies that sound perfectly human, enabling voice assistants to understand callers no matter how they speak.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. Announces Merger with Hispanic-Led and founded Cloud Services Company Digerati Technologies

The all-stock transaction forms a company with an initial equity value of approximately $228 million translating into an enterprise value of approximately $145 million , assuming no redemptions from MEOA's shareholders.

This 7 Year Old Is Taking the NFT Space by Storm

Over the past two years, Marcus has been busy not only with integrating himself into the English school system but also with drawing pictures of his favorite animal, the noble ape.

Instacart Doubles Down on Its Technology Solutions for Independently-Owned and Locally-Operated Grocers With Acquisition of Rosie

The acquisition brings Rosie's e-commerce platform and team of experts to Instacart, giving local independent grocers access to a broader range of technology and fulfillment capabilities to grow their businesses.

DailyPay Launches Friday™, the GPR Card and Mobile App, Powering No-Fee, Instant On-Demand Pay Transfers

With the Friday app, users can view and access their earned pay before payday, add the card to their mobile wallet (Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay), have the opportunity to make in-store and online purchases, and manage their money and track spending, all in one mobile app.

The Three Social Engineering Hacks your Company Should Prevent Now

Since 2020, Google has identified and delisted 2 million websites for launching phishing attacks—an army of nefarious websites that Cisco says have hit 86% of all global companies. In today's climate, Integris warns companies to prepare for these three types of new attacks.

