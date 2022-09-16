This Week in Tech News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

Twitter Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Elon Musk

Based on a preliminary tabulation of the stockholder vote, approximately 98.6% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting approved the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement.

Carrier Ventures Invests in Next-Generation Sustainable Technology Startups

"Our partnerships with Archilogic, Butlr and Transaera will help to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation technology, contributing to a more sustainable world," says Jennifer Anderson , Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development & Chief Sustainability Officer.

Oracle Announces MySQL HeatWave on AWS

AWS users can now run transaction processing, analytics, and machine learning workloads in one service, without requiring time-consuming ETL duplication between separate databases.

Verkada raises $205M to build the operating system for the physical world

Verkada, a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, will use the investment to enhance its existing offerings, develop new product lines, hire across all functions, and continue its geographic expansion.

Google Completes Acquisition of Mandiant

With this acquisition, Google Cloud and Mandiant will deliver an end-to-end security operations suite with even greater capabilities to support customers across their cloud and on-premise environments.

Peloton Announces Changes to Leadership Team

The company has accepted the resignations of John Foley as Executive Chair and Hisao Kushi as Chief Legal Officer, effective September 12, 2022 , and October 3, 2022 , respectively.

OpenText Zeroes-In on Ambitious ESG Targets and Programs

Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO and CTO, says, "OpenText is in a unique position to enable our customers to be climate innovators through digital transformation, as well as by leading by example. And we intend to do just that."

Latinas in Tech Partners With Korbel® California Champagne to Celebrate Influential Hispanic Women in STEM with Luminarias NFT Collection and Metaverse Art Exhibition

The program toasts the achievements of Latinas revolutionizing the tech industry and uplifting their communities in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

New Personal Security App, "Never Walk Alone - NYC ," Helps Protect City Walkers

People who want to feel safe by walking with a partner can order a companion by using a phone with the same format as used to order an Uber.

