This Week in Tech News: 9 Stories You Need to See

New partnership brings Microsoft Teams to Cisco meeting room devices

"Interoperability has always been at the forefront of our hybrid work strategy, understanding that customers want collaboration to happen on their terms — regardless of device or meeting platform," said Jeetu Patel , EVP and GM, Security & Collaboration, Cisco. "Our partnership with Microsoft brings together two collaboration leaders to completely reimagine the hybrid work experience."

Grubhub and Starship Technologies Partner to Bring Robot Delivery Services to College Campuses

Delivery is currently available at the University of Kentucky , the University of Nevada, Las Vegas , Wayne State University , Southern Methodist University , and Fairfield University .

Google Cloud and Coinbase Launch New Strategic Partnership to Drive Web3 Innovation

The collaboration involves Coinbase building their global data platform on Google Cloud and Google Cloud leveraging Coinbase Commerce to enable crypto payments for its solutions.

Bose Introduces the New Smart Soundbar 600

The 600 elevates movies, TV, and music by precisely placing dialogue and vocals, sound effects and instruments to the left, right, and even up above — ensuring no matter what you're watching or listening to, the sound is astonishing.

Consumers want more transparency on how businesses handle their data, new Cisco survey shows

"Organizations need to explain their data practices in simple terms and make them readily available so that customers and users can understand what is going on with their data. It is not just legally required; trust depends on it," says Harvey Jang , Cisco Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer.

Verbit Launches Human-Powered ASR Captioning Solution for Media & Entertainment

This new product can be adapted to meet the unique and specific needs, demands and expectations of today's broadcasters, networks and content creators across the globe.

FTX and Visa Expand Global Partnership

Cuy Sheffield , Head of Crypto at Visa, says, "We're excited to partner with leading crypto exchanges like FTX to bring more flexibility and ease-of-use to the way people use their crypto —unlocking the ability to use a crypto balance to fund purchases anywhere Visa is accepted."

Unstoppable WoW3, H.E.R. DAO LATAM and CryptoConexión Announce Education Initiative to Bring 5 Million Latinas into Web3

Unstoppable WoW3 and CryptoConexión will create and share ongoing online courses on crypto and Web3, which will be free and accessible in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Epson Advances Immersive Workforce Collaboration with New Generation of Moverio AR Smart Glasses

Purpose-built for mission-critical tasks – such as troubleshooting, maintenance, inspection, and training – the new Moverio models support immersive, hands-free collaboration between on-site technicians and remote experts to help enhance efficiency, improve safety, and reduce downtime.

