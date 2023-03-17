This Week in Tech News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new Microsoft gaming partnership.

Voyager Space Acquires ZIN Technologies, Inc.

Voyager Space's acquisition of ZIN is an essential step in expanding the company's space infrastructure and technology capabilities to further its Starlab development efforts.

Microsoft announces partnership with cloud gaming provider Boosteroid to bring more games to more players around the world

Through a new 10-year agreement to support Boosteroid's leading Ukrainian software development team, Microsoft will bring Xbox PC games, as well as Activision Blizzard titles including "Call of Duty," to the largest independent cloud gaming provider in the world.

Paper Acquires Readlee to Address Literacy Crisis with Artificial Intelligence

The tool listens to students as they read aloud and provides immediate feedback, individualized support, and measurable success. The platform uses the latest in AI, speech recognition, and learning science, which shows that reading aloud improves memory, vocabulary, and confidence.

Law Enforcement Partner Truleo Releases "Responsible Transcription"

The technology automatically detects risky events such as use of force, pursuits, frisking, and non-compliance incidents, and screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language for supervisors to praise or review.

Montavista launches a new line of Lithium Metal Battery products, increasing flight time of a commercial drone by 60～80 %

The METARY® P Series cells provide not only a high specific energy over 400 Wh/kg that can sustain an ultralong in-air time for a commercial drone, but also a high specific power that can lift and maneuver it safely at high speed.

Skillshare Unveils New Product Features to Motivate and Celebrate Skill Development Across Its More Than 30,000 Creative Focused Classes

"A large number of Skillshare members come to the platform for continued professional learning to master new skills and make themselves more marketable in an increasingly challenging job market," said Matt Cooper , CEO, Skillshare.

MIT Technology Review's Future Compute event, set for Spring 2023

MIT Technology Review's Future Compute, a two-day event which hosts CTOs and IT leadership from around the globe, uncovers the emerging technologies of tomorrow and explores the tech-forward strategies needed to run a cost-effective IT infrastructure today.

Stanford Engineering Opens Enrollment for Free Online Course that Teaches Beginner Coding Skills -- No Programming Experience Required

The goal of the six-week course, which begins April 24 , is to make computer science education accessible to more people while creating an engaged community of learners and instructors from around the world.

DigitalReef Merges with Gamers Club in Historic Deal to Disrupt $360B Gaming and Digital Media Market

Newly rebranded as Siprocal, the consolidation of these two companies creates a groundbreaking gaming distribution, monetization, and engagement platform, leveraging leading, direct audience access and insight throughout the Americas.

