This Week in Tech News: 9 Stories You Need to See

SAS commits $1B to AI-powered industry solutions

"Through this investment, SAS will continue to support companies using AI, machine learning and advanced analytics to fight fraud, manage risk, better serve customers and citizens, and much more," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight .

Jasper Announces Partnership with Google Cloud, Providing Millions of Businesses a Personalized Experience Anywhere They Create

The partnership makes Jasper available to millions within the Google Cloud Marketplace, adds yet another foundation model to Jasper's AI Engine with Google's Vertex AI, and introduces new functionality to Jasper Everywhere.

Introducing the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program and the 2023 Work Trend Index To empower businesses in the AI era, Microsoft is introducing the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program with an initial wave of 600 enterprise customers worldwide in an invitation-only paid preview program.

IBM Unveils the Watsonx Platform to Power Next-Generation Foundation Models for Business

With watsonx, IBM is offering an AI development studio with access to IBM-curated and trained foundation models and open-source models, access to a data store to enable the gathering and cleansing of training and tuning data, and a toolkit for governance of AI into the hands of businesses that will provide a seamless end-to-end AI workflow that will make AI easier to adapt and scale.

Travelzoo META Opens for Founding Members Travelzoo META's experiences are intended to allow its members to explore hard-to-reach corners of the world, like summiting Mount Everest, or travel back in time—to Ancient Rome, perhaps. They can also discover new spaces beyond imagination. All this is possible using a mobile or desktop device and a simple browser.

Cognizant and Google Cloud Expand Alliance to Bring AI to Enterprise Clients

Thomas Kurian , CEO at Google Cloud, said, "Our partnership with Cognizant will accelerate enterprises' application of generative AI with more highly skilled AI experts, new solutions focused on creating business value, and deep experience applying Google Cloud technologies to industries like financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and retail."

Autodesk Introduces Forma for Next-Generation Building Design in the Cloud Forma's initial capabilities target the early-stage planning and design process with automations and AI-powered insights that simplify exploration of design concepts, offload repetitive tasks, and help evaluate environmental qualities surrounding a building site, giving architects time to focus on creative solutions.

New Poll Finds Parents Lag Behind Kids on AI and Want Rules and Reliable Information to Help Them

Common Sense Media commissioned the survey of parents of students age 12–18, as well as students themselves, to better understand how much both groups know about AI, how they are engaging with it, and what they think are the promises and pitfalls of the emerging technology.

GPTZero Raises 3.5M from AI Leaders, Aims to Preserve Human Journalism

In the past month, GPTZero has entered partnerships with over 40 ed-tech organizations to significantly improve AI detection accuracies on educational data, and launched the first institutional-level AI monitoring dashboard to help schools understand and craft AI policy.

