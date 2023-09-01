This Week in Tech News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Google's partnership with El Salvador and IBM's collaboration with Salesforce.

Google plans to establish operations in El Salvador

Thanks to multi-year partnership with the Government of El Salvador , Google Cloud plans to establish an office and deliver Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) services to help the country digitally transform, modernize government services, and improve healthcare and education.

IBM and Salesforce Team Up To Help Businesses Accelerate Adoption of Trustworthy AI

"Through our collaboration with Salesforce, we can help empower enterprise clients to scale and accelerate the adoption of generative AI that will support them to meet their business needs," said Matt Candy , Global Managing Partner, Generative AI, IBM Consulting.

Geek Ventures Launches First Fund to Support Immigrant Tech Founders

The inaugural fund of $23 million will be used to support pre-seed and seed stage technology startups that are driving innovation in global markets and the U.S.

SpiderOak Announces Successful Demonstration of OrbitSecure on International Space Station

For the first time, SpiderOak has validated the potential of containerized workloads in a space environment, demonstrating a secure, software-defined model applicable to the unique challenges of space operations.

Cisco and Nutanix Forge Global Strategic Partnership to Simplify Hybrid Multicloud and Fuel Business Transformation

"Customers are asking for solutions that are simple, sustainable, and future-ready," said Jeremy Foster , senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Compute. "This partnership answers with a complete solution spanning virtual compute, networking and storage across customer data centers and public clouds."

CAPCOM and Google Cloud Team Up to Strengthen the Reliability of Live Service Game Launches for Millions of Players Globally

The long-term success of a live service game is often determined by the success of its launch. Network issues that prevent players from accessing the game should be the least of a game company's concerns. With Google Cloud, CAPCOM is able to handle live game workloads at planet-scale while ensuring that gameplay is always consistent and reliable around the world.

Sony Electronics Releases Two New Alpha 7C Series Cameras

As the demand for sending and sharing captured content on social media networks has increased, more creators are looking for a combination of compact size and high imaging performance in mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras.

Space Robotics Startup GITAI Raises an Additional US$15 Million in Funding

The additional funds raised in this round will be primarily used to achieve the following objectives: Business expansion in the U.S. and partial coverage of the lunar surface demonstration.

LG Delivers 'Sustainable Life, Joy for All' with Latest Home Solutions at IFA 2023

Throughout the exhibit, visitors will see LG smart home solutions that bring sustainability to daily life, such as Smart Cottage, state-of-the-art energy-efficient appliances, personalized home appliances, and innovative appliances and services targeting the European premium market.

