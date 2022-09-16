This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

NACTOY Names 26 Semifinalists for 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards™

"This year's group of semifinalists highlights the changes we've seen sweeping across the automotive industry in recent years: Most mainstream vehicles now fall into the Utility category; most vehicles in the Car category are focused on performance or luxury; and more electric vehicles than ever before are starting to hit the market," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg .

Union Pacific Issues $600 Million in Green Bonds to Fund Investments Aimed at Reducing Carbon Footprint

"Union Pacific helped shape our nation's history and we're excited to be a leader on the path to a more sustainable future," said Beth Whited , Executive Vice President – Sustainability and Strategy.

New-Vehicle Prices Increase for Fifth Straight Month, Set Record Again in August, According to Kelley Blue Book

The Kelley Blue Book new-vehicle average transaction price increased to $48,301 in August 2022 , beating the previous high of $48,080 set in the prior month.

Airstream® Welcomes Rangeline® to Motorhome Product Line

Whether heading out on a long road trip or simply going across town, this 21-foot handcrafted camper van turns road travel into a seamless experience where you relish the journey to and from as much as you do the destination.

The New Kia Telluride X-Pro Climbs High in New Creative Campaign Debuting During the 74th Emmy® Awards

For 2023, Kia's flagship SUV introduces a new X-Pro model built for adventures in the wild, and Kia will take things to new heights through an in-show video montage highlighting the new Telluride.

Aptiv Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Intercable Automotive Solutions

Leveraging Intercable's highly automated manufacturing processes, innovative product design, and strategic relationships with key European automotive OEMs, Aptiv will enhance its position as a global leader in vehicle architecture systems.

VinFast Delivers the First 100 VF 8 All-Electric SUVs and is Ready for Global Export

After these initial deliveries in Vietnam , VinFast plans to export the next batch of approximately 5,000 VF 8s headed to the US, Canada , and Europe from November.

Lockheed Martin, AT&T Demonstrate 5G High Speed Transfer of Black Hawk Data to 5G.MIL® Pilot Network

The test demonstrated that wireless 5G technologies on the flight line can support accelerated maintenance operations and improved aircraft readiness to support our service members.

CARFAX-Built Search Tool Identifies Tens of Millions of Open Recalls Nationwide

The Vehicle Recall Search Service (VRSS) has identified 29 million vehicles on the road with an open recall since it was launched in March 2018 .

More than 3 in 4 Americans Feel Less Safe in Self-Driving Cars, Survey Finds

"Whether because of road rage, reckless driving, or car accidents, it's understandable that many people are wary of taking their eyes off the road and relying on a self-driving car," Rachael Brennan , a licensed property and casualty insurance expert at Policygenius, said.

