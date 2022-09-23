This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Hertz and GM Plan Major EV Expansion

Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and BrightDrop EVs over the next five years. The agreement will encompass electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 as Hertz increases the EV component of its fleet and GM accelerates production of EVs broadly.

eBay Motors Launches the Ultimate Road Trip to Celebrate Car Culture Across America

The 'Parts of America' tour will stop in small towns throughout the country, partnering with builders to assemble a full collection of rides that represents the best of car culture in the U.S.

B747-400ERF joins National Airlines Fleet

Featuring a nose door and a large side door, the aircraft is a logical choice globally for sophisticated cargo movements across long distances. The induction is part of National Airlines' current global fleet and network expansion approach to meet the massive demand to move huge shipments worldwide.

Nikola and IVECO Begin Taking Orders on the European Nikola Tre BEV Heavy-Duty Truck with Best-In-Class Range

"The Nikola Tre battery-electric and fuel cell electric zero-emission trucks are true game changers in commercial trucking," said Michael Lohscheller, President, Nikola Corporation . "Specifically developed as electric vehicles, they deliver the performance and driving experience able to compete with their diesel-powered peers in the toughest heavy-duty missions."

'Toyota Dream Orchestra Car' by Young Artist wins 'Grand Prize' in World Contest

For a 15-year-old musician from Mercer Island, Washington , cars of the future would include her "piano ship" vehicle, which performs classical music for passengers and passersby while floating high above and throughout the lush landscapes of the world.

Pirelli Launches the Weather Active Range: Its First Tires with All-Weather Capabilities Exclusively Developed for the North American Market

Tailor made for a premium ride experience in any weather situation, the new Pirelli range provides superb wet performance and outstanding snow traction among its main benefits.

Holland America Line Reports Positive Results of Cruise Industry's First Long-Term Biofuel Test on Board Volendam at Port of Rotterdam

Gus Antorcha , president of Holland America Line, said, "As part of our commitment to sustainability, we have always looked for cutting-edge solutions to environmental challenges that will help us meet Carnival Corporation's sustainability goals over the coming decades."

70mai Launches the First 360° Rotatable Dash Cam

The patented 360° rotating design solved a pain point of similar products in which the image became distorted due to its large field of view.

From Most Improved to Among the Best: Mitsubishi Motors Ranks Second in Reputation's '2022 Automotive Report'

A deep concentration on exceeding every customer's expectations has been part of a joint commitment from MMNA and its dealer partners across the U.S.

Shipping taking promising first steps towards 2030 breakthrough goals on scalable zero emission fuels

The first-of-its-kind "Climate Action in Shipping Report - Progress towards Shipping's 2030 Breakthrough'' marks a significant milestone on the road to COP27 and provides an honest stocktake of progress to date, highlighting where coordinated effort and collaboration is needed.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301631797.html

SOURCE PR Newswire