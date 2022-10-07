This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

Lexus Electrifies Fans in New Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Campaign for First-Ever Battery Electric Vehicle, The Lexus RZ 450e

Quick thinking, a spear and the all-new, very agile, 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is all you need when you're the formidable Dora Milaje, evading with a host of villainous pursuers.

Caterpillar Expands Construction Industries Portfolio with Four Battery Electric Machines

Caterpillar is focused on delivering purpose-built solutions to help customers achieve their sustainability goals by geography, by jobsite and specific customer need.

Subaru Supports Pet Organizations Through Adoption Events During Subaru Loves Pets Month

Automaker Seeks to Unite Shelter Pets with Loving Homes at Retailer Pet Adoption Events Throughout October

Top 4 Fall Driving Hazards

Erie Insurance lists four of the top fall driving hazards and a few steps to make your commute safer.

Charleston County Teen Driver Safety Week Events

The National Safety Council Southeastern Chapter (SCNSC) and State Farm are partnering with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD SC) to help students develop safer driving habits.

Lordstown Motors Begins Commercial Production of Endurance™ Pickup Truck

The Lordstown Endurance is a full-size, all-electric pickup truck that is perfect for the commercial fleet market.

DENSO Sponsors EcoCAR EV Challenge in Support of STEM Education, Future Workforce

DENSO providing monetary and in-kind donations, including vehicle electrification components, mentorship and technical guidance

EV Mobility & Proper Hotels Announce Electric Vehicle Rentals at Santa Monica Proper, DTLA Proper, and Austin Proper

EV Mobility will deploy 2022 Tesla Model 3s to three Proper Hotels locations across the country, with plans to expand as new properties open.

Daymak Inc. Does Their Part in the Battle Against Inflation by Announcing Their Green Value Line; 5 Electric Bicycles at $999 to Give Everyone the Opportunity to Go with the Most Affordable, Environmentally Friendly Mode of Transportation

Daymak Inc., today has announced the Green Value Line, which is a selection of electric bikes all under $1000!

Alaska Airlines' newest partner, Air Tahiti Nui, launches new service to islands of Tahiti

South Pacific airline now flies nonstop between Seattle and French Polynesia ; Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles for flights and purchase tickets on alaskaair.com

