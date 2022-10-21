|
21.10.2022 13:07:00
This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Spectre marks the start of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars full electrification and Rolls-Royce has confirmed that by 2030 its entire product portfolio will be fully electric.
Stopping at both intimate and signature ports of call, most voyages range from 7 to 10 nights, with no two journeys alike so that guests can combine itineraries without repeating a destination. Depending on the season, Evrima visits the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.
The cooperation, which began on August 8, 2022, includes a Kodiak autonomous heavy-duty truck transporting IKEA products seven days a week between the IKEA Distribution Center in Baytown, Texas, and the IKEA Store in Frisco, Texas.
The first Alef flying car is available for pre-sale to consumers on October 19, 2022, for $300K. The Alef "Model A" has a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles.
Debuting a more powerful hybrid system and available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive, the 2023 Corolla Hybrid also gains new safety and multimedia systems, updated styling and new paint colors.
Hertz is using the Palantir Foundry operating system to create a platform that will help the company more efficiently manage and operate its fleet of nearly 500,000 vehicles, which includes tens of thousands of EVs.
Chuck Thackston, managing director of data science and research at Airlines Reporting Corporation, said, "Airlines have improved their performance while both capacity and traveler demand continue to increase. We're also starting to see business travelers return to the skies following the surge of leisure travel in the first half of 2022."
Proceeds will allow flyExclusive to continue its growth, better serve customers, and execute its strategic plan to become the nation's first fully vertically integrated private aviation company.
With an expanded range of 1,547 nm, the Elite II now extends HondaJet's reach to more destinations while maintaining its position as the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. The addition of ground spoilers completes the performance upgrades, optimizing takeoff and landing field performance.
Freebee's free-to-the-user trips are financed through local governments as part of municipalities' public transport networks, and also by private entities such as corporate business parks, hotels and resorts, and university campuses.
