This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

Rolls-Royce Spectre Unveiled: The Marque's First Fully-Electric Motor Car

Spectre marks the start of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars full electrification and Rolls-Royce has confirmed that by 2030 its entire product portfolio will be fully electric.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Sets Sail

Stopping at both intimate and signature ports of call, most voyages range from 7 to 10 nights, with no two journeys alike so that guests can combine itineraries without repeating a destination. Depending on the season, Evrima visits the Mediterranean, the Caribbean , Central America , and South America .

Kodiak Robotics and IKEA Announce Cooperation for Autonomous Freight Delivery in the U.S.

The cooperation, which began on August 8, 2022 , includes a Kodiak autonomous heavy-duty truck transporting IKEA products seven days a week between the IKEA Distribution Center in Baytown, Texas , and the IKEA Store in Frisco, Texas .

Alef Launches The Alef Flying Car, First and Only Drivable Flying Car with Vertical Takeoff and Landing Fitting Today's Road Infrastructure

The first Alef flying car is available for pre-sale to consumers on October 19, 2022 , for $300K . The Alef "Model A" has a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles.

Toyota Boosts 2023 Corolla Hybrid with All-New Infrared Edition, New Grades and Available AWD

Debuting a more powerful hybrid system and available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive, the 2023 Corolla Hybrid also gains new safety and multimedia systems, updated styling and new paint colors.

Hertz Partners with Palantir to Drive Operational Excellence and Enhance Customer Experience

Hertz is using the Palantir Foundry operating system to create a platform that will help the company more efficiently manage and operate its fleet of nearly 500,000 vehicles, which includes tens of thousands of EVs.

Expedia Releases Top Air Travel Hacks for U.S. Travelers Ahead of Holiday Season

Chuck Thackston , managing director of data science and research at Airlines Reporting Corporation, said, "Airlines have improved their performance while both capacity and traveler demand continue to increase. We're also starting to see business travelers return to the skies following the surge of leisure travel in the first half of 2022."

flyExclusive, One of the Fastest-Growing Providers of Premium Private Jet Charter Experiences, to Become Publicly Traded via Business Combination Agreement with EG Acquisition Corp.

Proceeds will allow flyExclusive to continue its growth, better serve customers, and execute its strategic plan to become the nation's first fully vertically integrated private aviation company.

Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Latest Aircraft - the HondaJet Elite II

With an expanded range of 1,547 nm, the Elite II now extends HondaJet's reach to more destinations while maintaining its position as the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. The addition of ground spoilers completes the performance upgrades, optimizing takeoff and landing field performance.

bp invests in free local electric transit business Freebee

Freebee's free-to-the-user trips are financed through local governments as part of municipalities' public transport networks, and also by private entities such as corporate business parks, hotels and resorts, and university campuses.

